Dolive Boat Launch mayor and city

Mayor Robin LeJeune (center) stands with city councilors and city employees at D'Olive Bay Boat Launch, Daphne's first public boat launch, on Wednesday.

Sailors of all kinds on the Eastern Shore have a new place to put in their boats and kayaks after the City of Daphne reopened a public boat launch at D’Olive Bay Wednesday morning.

Mayor Robin LeJeune said the $900,000 project six years in the making is part of his administration’s larger plan to enhance Daphne’s bayfront and citizens’ quality of life.

DOlive Bay Boat launch

Daphne's new D'Olive Bay Boat Launch sits at the end of Yacht Club Drive. It is the city's only public boat launch.

