Sailors of all kinds on the Eastern Shore have a new place to put in their boats and kayaks after the City of Daphne reopened a public boat launch at D’Olive Bay Wednesday morning.
Mayor Robin LeJeune said the $900,000 project six years in the making is part of his administration’s larger plan to enhance Daphne’s bayfront and citizens’ quality of life.
“This is a large investment for the City of Daphne, but it's worth it when you come out here and can enjoy the beauty and splendor of God’s gift,” he said before opening the launch. “We want to make sure we take care of what God’s given us.”
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources also lent a hand, LeJeune said, awarding the city a grant of $337,000 to help rebuild the pier and dredge the channel.
Public improvement projects like this one, the multimillion-dollar ongoing renovations to nearby Bayfront Park and repaving several streets around town serve longtime Daphne residents and attract new residents and businesses, he said.
Panini Pete’s Waterfront restaurant, which is set to open in May yards away from the new boat launch, is an example of that attracting power.
“This is what we are talking about when we are talking about partnering with private businesses, enhancing what the public has and our side of things, which will then enhance and see private entities come in and want to enhance also,” LeJeune said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.