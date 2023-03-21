The city councils of Daphne and Spanish Fort are calling on U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl to help Thomas Hospital secure federal funding for a 30-bed expansion they say will boost healthcare service in fast-growing Baldwin County.
At both bodies’ regular meetings Monday night, city councilors approved sending Carl official letters endorsing the capacity increase at Thomas Hospital’s main campus in Fairhope “to meet the growing needs and demands for expanded healthcare in central Baldwin County and the Eastern Shore area to address the unprecedented population growth of this area.”
Letters included in both agenda packets read Thomas Hospital and its parent company Infirmary Health have already invested $75 million into the Eastern Shore and “remain committed” to the area as its population continues to rise. The facility has had a certificate of need for 30 more beds for some time already, and the Baldwin County Eastern Shore Healthcare Authority – which owns Thomas Hospital – has approved the project.
The agenda items received near unanimous support from Daphne and Spanish Fort city councilors. Spanish Fort District 4 Councilman J.R. Smith, Jr. recused himself from his council’s vote because of his employment with Infirmary Health.
“Thomas Hospital is at capacity,” Daphne District 5 Councilman Ron Scott said. “I’m hearing stories of people being in the halls. This is definitely needed for our area.”
District 3 Councilman Joel Coleman emphasized Scott’s comments. Though he questioned whether any one-time federal funding could sustain Thomas Hospital as people continue to make their home in central Baldwin County, Coleman agreed the expansion is much-needed.
“Right now the facility is 189 beds, [and] this will increase it to 219,” he said. “There is definitely a strain on the healthcare system in our community, and I certainly support this.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.