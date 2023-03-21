Thomas Hospital Fairhope

Thomas Hospital in Fairhope could receive federal funding for a 30-bed expansion. City councilors in Daphne and Spanish Fort support the measure.

 Google 2022

The city councils of Daphne and Spanish Fort are calling on U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl to help Thomas Hospital secure federal funding for a 30-bed expansion they say will boost healthcare service in fast-growing Baldwin County.

At both bodies’ regular meetings Monday night, city councilors approved sending Carl official letters endorsing the capacity increase at Thomas Hospital’s main campus in Fairhope “to meet the growing needs and demands for expanded healthcare in central Baldwin County and the Eastern Shore area to address the unprecedented population growth of this area.”

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.