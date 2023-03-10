Mitchell's Sports Bar

Mitchell's Sports Bar & Gaming Co. is being sued for more than $4,000 in allegedly unpaid sales taxes. The Daphne arcade and restaurant sits off Highway 98 on Stanton Road.

The Baldwin County Commission filed a lawsuit against Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Gaming Co., a Daphne arcade and restaurant, for thousands of dollars in allegedly unpaid sales taxes.

A complaint filed in Baldwin County Circuit Court on Wednesday states the business owes $4,534.05, based on assessments conducted between March 2022 and January 2023.

