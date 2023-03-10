The Baldwin County Commission filed a lawsuit against Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Gaming Co., a Daphne arcade and restaurant, for thousands of dollars in allegedly unpaid sales taxes.
A complaint filed in Baldwin County Circuit Court on Wednesday states the business owes $4,534.05, based on assessments conducted between March 2022 and January 2023.
“Defendants have knowingly and willfully failed to pay or collect the sales tax due, or have willfully attempted to evade or defeat such tax or the payment thereof,” the complaint reads. “Defendants are liable to the County for the full amount of the assessed sales tax, plus applicable interest and penalties.”
County attorneys called on the court to padlock Mitchell’s until the money owed is repaid.
“The Baldwin County Commission respectfully requests this court to enter an order awarding a judgment in favor of plaintiff against defendants for both the amount of taxes past due and owing in the amount of $4,534.05, plus the amount of said taxes through the present date together with interest and penalties, and costs of court,” the complaint concludes.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
