The Dauphin Island Cat Association (DICA) is offering a $3,050 reward to anyone with information on the shooting death of Tux (pictured). Photo courtesy of the Dauphin Island Cat Association Facebook page.
Autopsy results confirm the death of another Dauphin Island cat may be connected to Tux’s shooting in January, Detective Jeremy Castille told Lagniappe on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cat deaths to three in the last year, and Castille believes they may have all been killed by the same person.
Investigators originally thought the wounds they found around the orange, brindle-colored feline’s mouth were caused by rat poison, he said. However, Louisiana State University’s veterinary clinic found the scarring was actually the exit of a fatal shot to the head.
Testing on the bullets found in the animals and the felines themselves will provide further insight.
The Dauphin Island Cat Association’s $3,050 reward for information leading to the perpetrator’s arrest has not been collected yet. Anyone who may be able to help Castille’s investigation is asked to call him at the Dauphin Island Police Department.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
