The reward for information related to the shooting deaths of a handful of cats on Dauphin Island increased by $2,000 on Thursday, according to an email from a volunteer with the Dauphin Island Cat Association (DICA).
A map detailing similar feline deaths since 2020 is also in the works, Belcher added.
“The reward increases,” a post on DICA’s Facebook page reads. “We continue to piece together other shootings and the timeline on the island. DICA cares about ALL living things, our neighbors, wild animals, dogs, birds, exotics, pets. Shootings on our island are dangerous and illegal.”
On Tuesday, Dauphin Island Police Detective Jeremy Castille said he is investigating the death of another cat shot two weeks before Tux. He believes the orange, brindle-colored cat and another cat killed in the past year could have been shot by the same person responsible for killing Tux. Testing the bullets and the three bodies will provide more information.
Castille’s investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact him at the Dauphin Island Police Department.
