The investigation continues into the shooting deaths of a handful of cats on Dauphin Island (Photos courtesy of the Dauphin Island Cat Association)

The reward for information related to the shooting deaths of a handful of cats on Dauphin Island increased by $2,000 on Thursday, according to an email from a volunteer with the Dauphin Island Cat Association (DICA).

Bob Belcher said the nonprofit organization is now offering $5,050 to anyone with information relating to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for shooting and killing Tux, a 6-to-8-month-old kitten found dead near St. Edmund’s Catholic Church in January.

