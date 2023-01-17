The area of Dauphin Island Parkway south of Interstate 10 could be the newest Tax Increment Financing [TIF] district in the city.
If approved by both the Mobile City Council and the Mobile County Commission the area could join downtown as places benefitting from an annual increase in the value of both private and commercial property.
The way this TIF district would work is it would use property tax valuations from 2021 and set a revenue baseline. It would then take that baseline and pay out the property tax revenue owed to the state, county and city going forward for the next 30 years. As property valuations increase over those years, the tax revenue also increases. Any funding above the baseline set by 2021 valuations would go into an account used to pay for improvements through the area, Patrick Dungan, an attorney representing the city, said.
“Let’s say the total value of all property throughout the district was $100,000 and the taxes assessed on the property in 2021 were a total of $10,000,” he said. “Starting in 2023, $10,000 would go where it goes, to the city, county and state. Any revenue increase above that, due to an increase in property value, gets put back into the TIF district.”
Jamey Roberts, the city’s senior director of housing and community development, said the area included in the TIF district has seen increases in property value to the tune of $100,000 over the last five years.
The hope is that with improvements over the next 30 years to schools, parks and other areas, fueled by TIF spending, will continue to increase the average property value and pay for more improvements.
Mobile County Public School System property is included in the district, but the school board is not required by law to vote on the measure.
Council President C.J. Small, who represents the Dauphin Island Parkway area, said he’s been working on establishing a TIF district there since he came on council.
“One reason I picked the area is residents there always felt they were left behind,” he said. “The area has so much potential. It is a gem that is underutilized.”
Some of the projects listed in the TIF include streetscape improvements, utilities, sidewalks, bike paths, landscape and lighting improvements to Dauphin Island Parkway, Park Road, Bayfront Road and Old Bayfront Road.
The project plan also calls for biking and trail heads, as well as drainage and other improvements to those streets and Boykin Boulevard.
Various park improvements in the district include: kayak launches, pickleball courts, boardwalks, walking trails, volleyball courts, ziplines, disc golf courses, skate parks, boat launches and other recreational activities.
The funding would also go to school facade improvements, as well as improvements to other public buildings.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.