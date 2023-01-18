Dauphin Island cat death

The Dauphin Island Cat Association (DICA) is offering a $3,050 reward to anyone with information on the shooting death of Tux (pictured). Photo courtesy of the Dauphin Island Cat Association Facebook page.

Who shot Tux? Dauphin Island Police and volunteers with the Dauphin Island Cat Association (DICA) are wondering who is responsible for the death of a black and white feline less than a year old, and have offered $3,050 as a reward for any information leading to his killer’s arrest.

DICA volunteer Bob Belcher told Lagniappe in an email on Jan 13, the 6-to-8-month-old kitten was found shot near Saint Edmund’s Catholic Church at the intersection of Cadillac Avenue and Key Street between Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, and Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

