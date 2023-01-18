The Dauphin Island Cat Association (DICA) is offering a $3,050 reward to anyone with information on the shooting death of Tux (pictured). Photo courtesy of the Dauphin Island Cat Association Facebook page.
Who shot Tux? Dauphin Island Police and volunteers with the Dauphin Island Cat Association (DICA) are wondering who is responsible for the death of a black and white feline less than a year old, and have offered $3,050 as a reward for any information leading to his killer’s arrest.
DICA volunteer Bob Belcher told Lagniappe in an email on Jan 13, the 6-to-8-month-old kitten was found shot near Saint Edmund’s Catholic Church at the intersection of Cadillac Avenue and Key Street between Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, and Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
According to Belcher, though, Tux’s death is not an isolated incident. Rather, it is the latest in a string of cat shootings and disappearances on the island spanning the last 15 months. Belcher said one other cat may have been shot and killed in the last year, but did not guess how many could have gone missing. Police have not connected Tux’s death to a larger number of cat deaths.
According to a Facebook post by the nonprofit on Thursday, Tux’s shooting is the second act of violence against a cat near the church “on our quaint and beautiful island.”
“The kitty is now gone,” the post reads. “The damage was too great for this baby. He was only 6-8 months old. He had a name, it was Tux, and he was loved by a caretaker and the volunteers who cared for him.”
DICA planned to neuter Tux at winter’s end when he was old enough.
“The poor cat had been seen dragging himself all around, and our original fear was that it had been hit by a car,” the post reads. “Imagine our shock, then horror to find out a gunshot was the cause of the horrific and shocking condition.”
A volunteer captured Tux around 4:30 last Wednesday morning after sitting with the animal all night, and the cat was euthanized “to prevent further needless suffering.”
DICA updated the post on Saturday with autopsy results revealing Tux’s gunshot wound may be several days old and that Tux succumbed to its “progressive” effects.
“The volunteer who feeds him only noticed the damage,” the update reads. “She had to call for help from another volunteer who sat all night from 4 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. to trap this poor baby, who was stuck in a culvert pipe to die.”
An anonymous donor offered $1,000 for information “leading to the successful arrest or prosecution of any individual responsible” for Tux’s death, but increased it to $3,000 an hour later.
Dauphin Island Police Department Detective Jeremy Castille confirmed Friday he is investigating the death of a cat. He said he is following up on leads, and could not comment at the time.
Castille said this is his first investigation into the death of a cat and did not connect Tux’s death to a larger trend of violence against felines on the island.
As of Monday afternoon, he did not have an update.
Belcher speculated whoever shot Tux could face state and federal charges for animal abuse.
“The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT) of 2019 is a federal crime and is punishable by fine or a prison term of up to seven years or both,” he wrote. “State law limits the fine to $3,000 and a prison term of up to 12 months.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Castille at the Dauphin Island Police Department.
