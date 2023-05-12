Alabama’s designated state aquarium will be closed for approximately two months while it undergoes major renovations.
The Dauphin Island Sea Lab closed its doors on Monday and will remain closed for up to eight weeks. However, there is no set date for reopening in the event renovations take longer than intended.
Aquarium manager Robert Dixon said since the facility opened over two decades ago, the facility has undergone minor upgrades.
“The aquarium was formerly known as the estuarium and opened in March of 1998 and while we’ve done some small upgrades over the years, it was time for a major facelift inside,” Dixon said.
Dixon said the upgrades will include new graphics as well as a restructured floor plan. Smaller aquariums are being relocated and some of the content will be changed once visitors are able to revisit the facility after the summer.
“We’re still maintaining the original vision of ‘from the mountains to the sea and the path of water’,” Dison said. “But a lot of the content will be new and updated and some of the new research going on at the sea lab will be incorporated and things like that.
While a set reopening date has yet to be established, whenever the facility does open its doors to the public again, it will do so as Alabama’s designated aquarium after the state legislature approved a resolution giving it the honor.
“Being designated as the aquarium for the State of Alabama was really a big deal and we appreciate all the legislators that helped us out in that quest,” Dixon said. “We think it will bring more recognition to the coast and information about our nature and the watershed around our area.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
