Road improvement projects in Baldwin and Mobile counties received more than $400,000 in Rebuild Alabama Act grant funding, part of a statewide boost of $5.1 million Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday.
Resurfacing Spanish Fort’s General Canby Drive, Southern Way and Signal Hill Road, and improving drainage on Dauphin Island’s Bienville Boulevard between Raphael Semmes and St. Stephens streets are among the 21 projects set to move forward with a combination of award and matching funds.
“With this grant, 21 new projects will be underway and under development, ready to benefit folks in all corners of the state,” Ivey said in a statement. “I’m proud of Rebuild Alabama’s success, and I look forward to seeing how it continues to improve such critical infrastructure. Alabama’s roads and bridges are making substantial progress, and we look forward to this continuing.”
Mayors from both municipalities agreed the funds come at the right time and will help move the cities forward.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said he appreciated the state “sending dollars our way to make needed improvements.” He added the island “especially appreciates” grants to maintain its infrastructure.
Matching the award at 50-cents on the dollar and having the support to repair three aging roads makes the deal a “win-win” for Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan.
“It helps us get down the road and take care of infrastructure,” he said.
A statement from Ivey’s office reads the projects should come under contract by year’s end, and all projects are required to move forward within a year.
