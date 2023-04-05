Rebuild Alabama
Road improvement projects in Baldwin and Mobile counties received more than $400,000 in Rebuild Alabama Act grant funding, part of a statewide boost of $5.1 million Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday.

Resurfacing Spanish Fort’s General Canby Drive, Southern Way and Signal Hill Road, and improving drainage on Dauphin Island’s Bienville Boulevard between Raphael Semmes and St. Stephens streets are among the 21 projects set to move forward with a combination of award and matching funds.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

