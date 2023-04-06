After two years of gauging input from stakeholders, residents, businesses, government agencies and environmental organizations, the Dauphin Island Watershed Management Plan is complete.
According to a press release from the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program (MBNEP), the recently-completed plan has come up with strategies to ensure the island’s resilience over a long period of time and restore and conserve the approximately 3,262 acres of the island’s watershed.
MBNEP partnered with the state to secure funding through the RESTORE Act to develop the plan.
A number of priority areas of action include: improving water quality, conservation and restoration of critical habitats; preserving cultural heritage; enhancing community and environmental resilience and providing for public access.
“The Dauphin Island Watershed Plan is a critical tool for protecting our coastal resources,” MBNEP official Christian Miller said in the release. “This plan helps us address the most pressing challenges facing the island and will be instrumental in efforts to preserve this special place for future generations.”
The plan will take an estimated 10 years to implement and is subject to change based on availability of funds, success of recommended projects and watershed response.
Goals laid out by the plan involve maximizing environmental health, improving stormwater and infrastructure management, managing coastlines and promoting community ownership in the watershed’s management.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
