For the second time in as many years, a robotics championship trophy will head home to Davidson High School.
Beating out 60 other schools from Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida, Davidson won its second straight title — and fifth overall — competing in the South’s BEST (Boosting Engineering Science and Technology) Regional Robotics Competition at Auburn University last weekend.
Michael Fletcher and Zack Brewer are co-sponsors of the team and help oversee operations while letting the students do most of the actual work on the robots.
Fletcher said this year’s team didn’t have many holdovers from the winning team a year ago. However, after a bit of retooling and moving some parts around, the team — and its robot, Kronk — were able to keep their place atop the BEST Robotics world.
“We were coming off a first-place win last year and it’s really unusual to win it two years in a row,” Fletcher said. “We didn’t have too many kids left over from last year’s team but we retooled and dug in and the team really wanted it.”
The theme of the competition changes every year and this year’s theme was focused on getting robots to work on an assembly line while doing multiple challenges. Teams were then scored based on how many challenges their robot passed.
In addition to the assembly line challenges, teams were also required to do a marketing presentation in which they had to “sell” their robot to judges. Davidson also came away with first place for their marketing pitch.
Amelia Diaz and Jimmie Bethkuntz are both senior members of the team and serve as co-chief operating officers.
An aspiring biomedical student with hopes of opening her own health clinic and engineering firm, Diaz said her time as part of the robotics team as a two-time champion has helped her gain skills she can use in both her professional and personal life.
“I learned how to be a leader and how to use new STEM skills and I think what was most important to me was the fact that I can not only apply the skills I’ve learned here in the real world but I can also apply them to my day-to-day life with friends and family,” Diaz said.
While the robotics programs and competitions put an emphasis on math and engineering, it also allows students to gain experience in other prospective career fields such as marketing and public policy.
As part of the team that took home first place for its marketing presentation, Bethkuntz is hoping to use her experience with the team to pursue a career in public policy.
“Being able to be one of the COOs with this team has been amazing because that is the path I want to follow,” Bethkuntz said. “I want to be able to manage a nonprofit organization or a large group and focus on one goal and being a part of this team has really allowed me to work towards that.”
Davidson also claimed first place for its exhibit booth interviews where they had to present the workings of the robot in detail. The team was awarded second place for spirit and sportsmanship and third place for most photogenic robot.
While the team itself came home with plaques and trophies aplenty, their sponsor also received acknowledgment for his dedication to the team. Fletcher was chosen as the Teacher of the Year for BEST Robotics for the South region and while he said he appreciates the recognition, he prefers most of the attention to focus on his students.
“It was exciting to get the recognition for that but I really prefer that we be known as a student-led organization, so I’d rather the kids get all the credits for all the hard work that they put into it,” Fletcher said. “It’s a long season and a lot of work, but it’s worth every bit of the effort to see the results and where they go from here.”
It remains to be seen if Davidson will have an opportunity to make it three straight titles in the competition as Auburn will no longer host the event. If this was the last time the team will be competing at Auburn, Fletcher said, his students wanted to make sure they went out on top.
“With this being the last year of the Auburn competition, they didn’t want to come up short,” Fletcher said. “They wanted to win big and so it added a little extra motivation and they tried as hard as they could and put in tons of hours to make this thing work.”
