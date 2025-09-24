Carletta Davis

Shown is a photo of Prichard Mayor-elect Carletta Davis.

Carletta Davis will be Prichard’s next mayor.

Davis beat incumbent Jimmie Gardner, who was running for a third term. By the time ballots were counted, Davis received 2,191 votes, making up 75.4 percent of the ballots cast.

