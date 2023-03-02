After attorneys haggled over footage from police body-worn camera recordings for almost two hours, the jury returned to Jonathan Nakhla’s reckless indifference murder trial just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The second day of the trial began with the allowed footage and police officers' testimony.
The clips compiled by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office show police and first responders investigating the wreck that killed 24-year-old medical student Samantha Thomas. The clips also show doctors and nurses examining Nakhla in the hospital.
James Estes, a 19-year veteran of the Mobile Police Department, told Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich he was first on the scene Aug. 1, 2020 and found Nakhla standing in the service road ditch with the car he was driving flipped upside down.
“There was blood on his face,” Estes said. “He kept saying we need to help her (Thomas).”
According to the footage, Estes yelled out when he saw Thomas’s injury, and called the incident into the station as a traffic homicide investigation.
Footage also shows Nakhla asking Estes about Thomas’ condition.
Rich asked him about what he saw when he examined the area around the wreck. Estes told her he saw “some skidmarks” around where Nakhla’s car left the service road and flew through the fence.
“He had told us he believed he was doing 50 or 55 (miles per hour),” Estes said. “In my opinion, I don’t believe he was doing 50 or 55.”
Rich asked if he determined Nakhla was intoxicated when he saw him. Estes said he did not.
On cross examination, Nakhla defense attorney Dennis Knizley asked if Nakhla showing first responders his police surgeon I.D. card — as captured by body camera footage — helped Estes determine who he was.
Estes said the act was helpful, and emphasized Nakhla was visibly upset and concerned about Thomas.
“He said she was injured and she needed help,” Estes said.
Rich then called former MPD officer Sarah Percy to the stand to further elaborate on what she and other first responders saw at the scene.
Though Nakhla was outside the car and standing, Percy said she saw “the victim [Thomas] hanging upside down…the top of her head had been chopped off.”
Her body camera recorded Nakhla pleading to authorities to get medical help for Thomas. Later on in the ambulance, Nakhla told Percy he was driving south down the service road when a car pulled out in front of him and caused him to crash.
On camera, Nakhla asked about Thomas. Silence followed another officer telling him “she didn’t make it.”
Percy said she joined Estes walking up the service road to determine the events leading to the crash. She corroborated Estes’ testimony that they saw “scrape marks” before the hole the car made in the fence.
She added part of Thomas’ scalp could be seen on the guardrail.
Like Estes before her, Percy told Rich she also could not determine on the scene if Nakhla was intoxicated.
Rich asked her if she thought Nahkla’s estimation of his driving speed was accurate. Percy was shaking her head before Knizley objected.
He objected again when Percy restated her qualifications, and appeared to shake her head again.
On cross examination, Percy described Nakhla as “upset.” She said he urged first responders to get to the car and attend to Thomas.
Judge Brooks dismissed the jury from the courtroom when one of the defense’s body camera clips played audio the court and attorneys agreed would not be played.
Knizley told Brooks it was an accident, and they would have the clips “cleaned up real good” when they returned from lunch.
Court is in recess until 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.