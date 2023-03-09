Jonathan Nakhla trial

Mobile neurosurgeon Jonathan Nakhla, who is accused of reckless indifference in the death of 24-year-old medical student Samantha Thomas in 2020.

Testimony from half a dozen lab technicians opened the fifth day of the reckless indifference murder trial of Jonathan Nakhla.

Prosecutors Ashley Rich and Lauren Walsh questioned Mobile Infirmary lab personnel Whitney Carter and Shannon White, and emergency room nurse Marsha Bolton about the tests performed on the Mobile neurosurgeon’s blood and urine for alcohol and drug content in the early hours of Aug.1, 2020, following the wreck that killed 24-year-old Samantha Thomas.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.