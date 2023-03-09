Testimony from half a dozen lab technicians opened the fifth day of the reckless indifference murder trial of Jonathan Nakhla.
Prosecutors Ashley Rich and Lauren Walsh questioned Mobile Infirmary lab personnel Whitney Carter and Shannon White, and emergency room nurse Marsha Bolton about the tests performed on the Mobile neurosurgeon’s blood and urine for alcohol and drug content in the early hours of Aug.1, 2020, following the wreck that killed 24-year-old Samantha Thomas.
Tests were ordered to satisfy a police warrant, and for Nakhla’s medical treatment, according to court testimony.
Carter and White told attorneys that the analysis machines were working properly, though regular maintenance and calibration took place hours before on the morning of July 31.
When defense attorney Mike Whisonant asked Carter if positive results for alcohol and drugs could only be used for medical evaluations, she said that aligns with hospital policy.
Lab supervisor White said all quality controls on the testing machines were “within acceptable limits” when Nakhla’s blood and urine underwent testing.
She told Whisonant that she was not in the lab when Carter performed the tests, and said she did not know the testing machine’s error rates when Whisonant asked.
Bolton was the charge nurse in Mobile Infirmary’s emergency room the night Nakhla was admitted. A clip of police body camera footage shows her in the room with Nakhla when officers served a warrant to collect samples.
“He did not want to give consent,” Bolton told Walsh.
She also commented the warrant made her uneasy because few police officers take suspects to Mobile Infirmary for medical attention.
“We get very few at Mobile Infirmary,” Bolton said. “Usually, they go to USA (University of South Alabama Medical Center). I just wanted to make sure I was doing it correctly. I had just never before been in that situation. We had never had a (motor vehicle crash) involved in a fatality.”
Whisonant asked if Bolton was aware of any diagnoses for Nakhla’s condition. She answered that because she is a nurse and not a physician, she could not say if he was concussed or not.
Body camera footage captured Bolton telling officers she did not think Nakhla was “coherent enough” to give consent to blood and urine tests.
“He was involved in a trauma,” she told Whisonant. “Anybody, whether he or somebody else, has a right to consent.”
Bolton said she wanted to give Nakhla a chance to speak to his wife and family, who were waiting outside his room.
She answered she was not aware the Food and Drug Administration recalled a kind of blood vial that could have skewed alcohol test results, and emphasized she reacted the way she did because she had never dealt with a court-ordered test before that night.
Additionally, Rich called former Mobile County Sheriff’s Office digital forensics investigator Lucas Bolton to testify on what he found during a search of one of his practice partner's, Dr. Amber Gordon’s, cell phone. After lengthy objections by defense attorneys on hearsay grounds, and concerns from the prosecution that Nakhla’s wife Sally may be interfering with the case, Bolton said he found a text conversation between Gordon and Sally between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4.
Another nurse, Kayla Lindy, testified Nakhla was a “difficult patient” who walked around the emergency room.
“I know he tried to go to the doctor’s lounge at one point and we had to direct him back to his bed,” she said.
Defense attorney Richard Jaffe asked Lindy if she included in her chart whether Nakhla smelled of alcohol. She answered a nurse would never document an observation like that.
“He rated his pain at a 2 out of 10,” Lindy added, when Jaffe asked if concussion patients in shock could sometimes feel pain much later.
Brooks was going to dismiss the jury for lunch after 12:20, but attorneys wanted to continue examining Lindy and call White back.
“These matters are taking longer generally than I predicted,” Judge Ben Brooks said. “But every case is different and I respect the process.”
Back on the stand, White said the tests performed on the hospital’s machine are widely accepted as “reasonably accurate.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.