During the second round of testimony Thursday afternoon, jurors heard details about Jonathan Nakhla’s “high performance” Audi Spyder convertible, how police obtained the vehicle’s “black box” and how fast one witness said he drove it.
The roughly three-hour long hearing also saw Judge Ben Brooks frustrated with attorneys hashing out evidence issues in the middle of the trial and repeatedly sending jurors back to the jury room.
Sean Chambers, a service manager specializing in Audi cars at Carlock Automotive, told Nakhla’s attorney Dennis Knizley that while he does not have any mechanical training, he owns an Audi and is familiar with how they drive.
“The R8 is a high end sports car that travels at high speeds very quickly, so the handling has to be up to par,” Chambers said.
He agreed with Knizley that the braking, steering and maneuvering ability of a car like Nakhla’s would have to perform at the same level as the engine beneath the hood.
Prosecutor Ashley Rich successfully moved to have the court consider Carlock Automotive technician Cameron Smith as an expert on Audis and Volkswagen, and questioned him about what it took to access the “black box” or diagnostic log in Nakhla’s vehicle.
Because Mobile Police did not have the keys to the vehicle, Smith had to jumpstart the car before he could connect it to a computer to download its data for the authorities.
Knizley objected to the police body camera footage that captured the lengthy process having audio because of hearsay comments said in the background, sending jurors out while they reviewed the footage.
After attorneys agreed to present the video without the questioned audio, Nakhla’s defense objected again when Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Investigator Luke Singleton’s drone mapping of the accident scene came up on the stand.
Knizley insisted he view the footage without jurors in the courtroom. He described the drone’s path down the Interstate 65 Service Road as “suggestive” of the path authorities say Nakhla’s car took.
Brooks described the practice of excusing the jury and debating evidence as an uncommon and frustrating one.
“All of this should have been done before the middle of trial,” Brooks said. “The jury is in there, frequently interrupted. This is really frustrating trying to resolve these massive evidentiary issues in the middle of trial.”
Eventually, attorneys agreed that former Mobile Police Detective David McCullough would take the stand and affirm that Singleton’s drone mappings “fairly and accurately portray” what he saw as a first responder to the accident scene.
Knizley asked McCullough if he did not really know the path the car took that night because he was not there when it happened.
“Based on the evidence of the roadway and the videos that caught the accident on camera, I can tell you,” McCullough answered.
The final witness of the day recalled taking a ride with Nakhla in his Audi one summer and feeling scared by the experience.
“So I got in, we were just going to go for a ride,” neighbor Nazmi Ozokur said. “It was extremely fast, I got shoved into the seat, we kept crossing three lanes of traffic.”
He compared the drive, which only lasted for a few minutes on Interstate 65, to a “rollercoaster.”
Ozokur told prosecutor Lauren Walsh he had never experienced speed like that before in his life.
Brooks told jurors Ozokur’s testimony should only be considered supplementary and not influence their evaluation of the events leading up to the fatal crash at the center of the case.
The trial will resume with testimony from doctors on Friday morning at 9 a.m.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
