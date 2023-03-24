WPMI-TV’s news division was severely pared down Thursday in a bloodletting by the corporate ownership, Sinclair Broadcast Group, sources speaking on condition of anonymity say.
The local NBC affiliate was apparently the latest Sinclair property to face large cutbacks in recent weeks. Several stations across the country saw similar layoffs earlier this month. According to those familiar with the situation locally, more than 20 people were laid off, while only 10 or 11 were kept on.
WPMI Vice President and General Manager Cory Culleton did not address the layoffs, but did offer details about programming changes coming next month.
"Beginning April 17, we will be making some changes to the way we produce news in Mobile and refocusing our resources, establishing a regional content center to super serve the Mobile and Pensacola television markets," he wrote in an email. "This will allow hyperlocal news and weather content from both markets, as well as regional content, to be included in every newscast. The evenings will include live, local content, with local reporters and resources from Mobile at 5, 6, and 10 p.m."
While those who spoke with Lagniappe are unsure of exactly what programming changes this will entail, several said the “Gulf Coast Today” morning show, as well as the station’s noon news broadcast will be either done away with completely or replaced primarily with a national news broadcast. Culleton confirmed those changes.
"In the mornings, we will be adding The National Desk, which provides real-time national and regional news from Sinclair’s television stations across the US. TND will expand into Mobile and air from 5 a.m. – 7 a.m., with locally produced news content from Mobile included in every hour of the newscast. TND, which offers an alternative choice for news, has grown exponentially over the last year, reaching more than 2.5 Million total viewers per week, across all dayparts," Culleton explained.
It is not yet clear which on-air journalists and meteorologists were laid off.
Sinclair, in a situation not typical under FCC regulations, also owns WEAR-TV in Pensacola. Mobile and Pensacola are considered the same broadcast market. So far, no such layoffs have been reported from WEAR.
This story was updated to include comments from WPMI Vice President and General Manager Cory Culleton.
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C. After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers. According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook. Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.
