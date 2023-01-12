With just weeks to go before the Feb. 13 insurance fraud trial of SOS Towing owner Gary Smith Jr. commences, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael Windom will allow the defense to present evidence related to a 2015 fee schedule, despite the prosecution’s objections.
At issue, during a hearing on a number of pretrial motions, Windom denied a motion from Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi asking for a 2015 fee schedule and the witnesses related to it to be inadmissible. Rossi argued during the hearing that a document outlining fees wrecker services could charge while on the city’s tow truck rotation was “four years old” at the time Smith said it was given to him in 2019.
“The [defense] cannot offer evidence at trial that is contrary to the ordinance,” Rossi argued. “That’s what we want to keep out.”
Chase Dearmon, an attorney for Smith, told the court he is prepared to present witnesses that will testify they received the same fee schedule from a Mobile Police Department sergeant. Dearmon also said he will have city employees testify that the rate sheet was handed to multiple wrecker services.
The defense appears ready to argue SOS Towing followed the rate sheet it was given by MPD and therefore did not commit fraud.
The two sides also argued over whether a 2019 application to be part of the city’s wrecker rotation could be counted as a contract. Rossi said it had to be a contract, while Dearmon argued it was not.
Specifically, Rossi argued that when Smith signed the 2019 application he agreed to abide by the fee structure laid out in the ordinance, which was different than the fee structure from 2015, which the defense argues was the basis for the rates they charged insurance companies.
Because Smith signed a contract, the fee sheet he was given by MPD is irrelevant.
“I don’t know what Clay is saying to be completely honest,” Dearmon said.
Windom said he would take the final motion under submission and would rule on it during the week of the trial.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
