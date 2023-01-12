SOS Towing
facebook.com/crystaljc.smith

With just weeks to go before the Feb. 13 insurance fraud trial of SOS Towing owner Gary Smith Jr. commences, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael Windom will allow the defense to present evidence related to a 2015 fee schedule, despite the prosecution’s objections.

At issue, during a hearing on a number of pretrial motions, Windom denied a motion from Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi asking for a 2015 fee schedule and the witnesses related to it to be inadmissible. Rossi argued during the hearing that a document outlining fees wrecker services could charge while on the city’s tow truck rotation was “four years old” at the time Smith said it was given to him in 2019.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.