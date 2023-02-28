Defense attorney Dennis Knizley asked the pool of prospective jurors for Dr. Jonathan Nakhla’s reckless murder trial about “intervening factors,” their knowledge of high performance cars and how much alcohol is too much to get behind the wheel of a car.
On the second day of jury selection for the trial of the Mobile doctor accused of killing a University of South Alabama medical student in August 2020, Knizley stood Nakhla up next to him and asked the pool of 60 if the fact his client was arrested, handcuffed, fingerprinted, jailed, bonded out and indicted made them question his innocence.
Nakhla is alleged to have been under the influence while driving an Audi R82 Spyder convertible, which crashed along the Interstate 65 Service Road and killed 24-year-old Samantha Thompson, his passenger. Though Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks sustained Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich’s objection to the act, none of the prospective jurors raised their hands and said that changed their perception.
Knizley also encouraged the group to consider the possibility of what he called “intervening factors.” He hinted something else could have caused Nakhla to have the accident at the center of the case, not just the allegations of speeding and alcohol use.
Most of the jurors agreed they would consider other influences beyond Nakhla’s blood alcohol content, which reported was between .11 and .125 at the time of the crash.
The issue is not whether Nakhla was driving under the influence, Knizley said, but whether reckless driving caused criminal conduct that led to death.
Few potential jurors said they had knowledge of “high performance vehicles” similar to the vehicle Nakhla was driving at the time of the crash. Most said they had no moral opposition to alcohol, and only two answered that any drink of alcohol was enough to risk driving impaired.
Brooks said jury selection could take place this afternoon.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
