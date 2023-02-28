Judge denies travel request for doctor charged with manslaughter

Jonathan Nakhla (Mobile Metro Jail)

Defense attorney Dennis Knizley asked the pool of prospective jurors for Dr. Jonathan Nakhla’s reckless murder trial about “intervening factors,” their knowledge of high performance cars and how much alcohol is too much to get behind the wheel of a car.

On the second day of jury selection for the trial of the Mobile doctor accused of killing a University of South Alabama medical student in August 2020, Knizley stood Nakhla up next to him and asked the pool of 60 if the fact his client was arrested, handcuffed, fingerprinted, jailed, bonded out and indicted made them question his innocence.

