Alex Crow, the 30-year-old former parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Church, was removed from the Archdiocese of Mobile last week for activities that made church leaders declare he "abandoned his assignment."
The Archdiocese of Mobile’s move to strip Fr. Alex Crow of his abilities to act as a priest last week has, among other things, led to a spirited debate as to whether he was actually “defrocked.”
While the meaning of that term appears to be somewhat fluid, confusion over the matter was not helped when the Archdiocese of Mobile released separate statements to priests and the public about Crow, the former priest removed from the local clergy last week. Details differ as to what Crow can and cannot do in the statements, and Rodi described his behavior as “unbecoming” in one and “scandalous” in another.
Ultimately, though, Catholic theology experts and a church-sanctioned glossary of terms appear to support the use of the term “defrocked” to describe Crow.
Lagniappe reported on Wednesday, July 26 that Crow left Mobile for Europe with an 18-year-old woman who recently graduated from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. Multiple sources speculated Crow went to Europe to exorcize a demon from the former student, and said previous complaints about his behavior with students were not taken seriously by the Archdiocese.
“Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese,” a statement given to media on Wednesday, July 26 reads. “His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest. In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney.”
A letter the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, sent to priests after Crow left the Azalea City for Europe offered a slightly different perspective on Crow’s “totally unbecoming” actions and more fully explained his status in the church.
The Rev. David Tokarz, pastor of Our Savior Catholic Church in West Mobile, read Rodi’s letter at mass on Friday, July 28 “to make some clarifications about Fr. Alex Crow and the things that have gone on with him in these last days,” he said.
“This is a letter from Archbishop Rodi to all priests,” Tokarz told parishioners in a service recorded on Facebook. “It reads: ‘Dear brothers, Fr. Alex Crow has abandoned his canonical assignment as parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Parish. Due to his scandalous behavior, his faculties as a priest have been revoked.’”
He went on to read Rodi’s explanation of what Crow can do going forward.
“‘He may not present himself as a priest, by word or by dressing as a priest,’” Tokarz read. “‘He may not exercise priestly ministry; particularly, he may not grant absolutions unless it involves the danger of death. In addition, he is prohibited from preaching.’”
Tokarz went on to assure parishioners priests can regain their abilities through “repentance and rehabilitation.” Whether a priest can return to work depends on why church leaders revoked their duties in the first place, he said.
“[Crow] has not been reduced to the lay state,” Tokarz said. “So, it is not a matter of being ‘defrocked.’”
However, Tokarz’s explanation of the differences between defrocking and laicization appears to be at odds with those of church scholars and even the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). The USCCB’s Glossary of Catholic Terms draws little difference between the terms. In fact, under the term “defrocking,” it says simply “See laicization.”
The definition of laicization describes the two terms as being closely related, with one major difference — laicization is requested and defrocking is issued as punishment. It also points out neither term is used formally in church law.
“When a priest is laicized without his consent, for a crime such as living in concubinage, committing child sexual abuse or using the confessional to solicit sex, it is sometimes called defrocking or unfrocking. Those terms, which are not used in church law, should be restricted to forcible laicizations, since they connote a penalty,” the glossary reads.
The definition also mentions that a defrocked or laicized priest may offer absolution to someone in immediate danger of death, a point included in Rodi’s letter to area priests.
Scholars also make the point a defrocked or laicized priest may never fully have his priesthood taken away.
College of the Holy Cross professor Mathew Schmalz, Ph.D., wrote “defrocking” refers to the removal of a priest’s symbolic clothing and means a priest has been dismissed from the clergy, in an article about former cardinal Theodore McCarrick published by The Conversation in 2019.
“Many people might think that in being defrocked, McCarrick would no longer remain a priest. That is not so,” Schmalz wrote.
Because McCarrick, who was found guilty of sexually abusing adults and children in 2019, was ordained and received the power of the Holy Spirit from another bishop, Schmalz wrote he “can never be a layperson in the way that rank-and-file Catholics are.”
“Ironically, he will always retain the spiritual mark given to him when he first became a priest,” he wrote.
In a 2017 article by The Catholic World Report, canonist, Fr. Damián Astigueta, SJ, a professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University with a specialty in criminal proceedings explained that “laitization” is really a “loss of the clerical state.” He reiterated that when there is a loss of clerical state, it doesn’t mean a priest is no longer a priest: “the sacrament of Holy Orders isn’t lost; it imprints an ontological sign on the being of the priest that can never be lost.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.