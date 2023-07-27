A year before he was kicked out of the priesthood, former Archdiocese of Mobile priest Alex Crow gave examples of exorcisms he’d performed in the past and spoke about “real witchcraft” during a two-part podcast episode.
While Crow was a guest on a two-part episode of “What in the Dang Heck,” which aired on July 4 and July 11, 2022, Crow talked specifically about a “young woman,” who had been possessed by a number of demons, including the “Spirit of Fornication,” “fear of ‘I will make the same mistakes of my parents,’” “self-harm,” and “fear of infertility.” He also indicated he had been involved in at least one more exorcism.
“Long story short, it was very, very simple,” Crow said of the exorcism he performed. “The priest is in total control. There’s no mistake who’s in control. It’s Jesus Christ working through the priest.”
Crow, who said he wrote a thesis on demonology and exorcisms, also told the podcast hosts he had the young woman “renounce all the names” and then had her say “I’m good, I’m beautiful, I’m forgiven and I’m worthy of heaven.”
“That’s it. So simple,” he said. “It’s like Hallmark card stuff. Such simple words that you can say to yourself every day. Those words liberated a woman from possession.”
Crow’s history with exorcism became the center of intense interest Wednesday after Mobile’s Corpus Christi Parish posted a statement announcing he had left the archdiocese and would no longer serve as parochial vicar. Hours later, Archbishop Thomas Rodi’s office released a statement saying Crow had been defrocked and the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office had been contacted about his behavior.
“Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest. In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney,” the statement read.
District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office confirmed they are gathering information regarding Crow, 30, leaving the country for Spain with an 18-year-old female who recently graduated from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, where Crow spoke to classes and heard confessions on a weekly basis, according to the school’s website.
The two left town on as-yet-unconfirmed day heading for San Sebastian de Garbandal, a village in Spain’s northern hills where four schoolgirls reportedly received messages from the Virgin Mary and St. Michael the Archangel in the 1960s. As yet, there has been no determination whether Crow and the former student are romantically involved. Crow, who studied demonology and exorcisms through the Pontifical Athenaeum of San’tAnselmo, may have gone to Spain to perform an exorcism on the graduate, sources familiar with the situation said. Former McGill-Toolen students told Lagniappe Crow would frequently talk to classes and students about demons and exorcisms.
During last year’s podcast, Crow discussed his own personal account of an unexplained illness that was helped by what he called a “mini-exorcism” while he was in seminary.
“In seminary, I had a pretty good stretch of two or three years where I was being passed around from doctor to doctor and priest to priest to figure out what’s wrong with me,” he told the podcast hosts. “I thought I had a heart condition. I thought I was going to die. I had this terrible migraine-like pain.”
Doctors, psychiatrists and psychologists didn’t think anything was wrong with him, even after a number of tests were completed.
“They were always like ‘you’re fine, ‘you’re in the best shape of your life,’” Crow said. “Then why do I feel like I’m going to die? Why are my headaches so splitting that I can’t get out of bed in the morning, or when I step into a church I feel like I’m going to pass out? It wasn’t until a priest did a minor exorcism, or what you might call a deliverance prayer over me that I actually had a reaction, a negative reaction, but also I felt immediately better when it was over.”
The experience started a “long process” of needing deliverance prayers, Crow said.
During the interview, Crow also told people to avoid astrology because of “Pagan idolatry,” calling the different signs of the horoscope “real demons.” He also warned against yoga due to its roots in Hinduism.
“I know it’s like a cool, sexy thing to do or whatever,” he said. “Just don’t do it.”
Crow said even Hindu scholars believe it’s impossible to remove the religious aspects from the popular exercise.
“If you talk to any Hindu scholar, they’ll laugh at you if you say you can do yoga without the religious undertones,” he said. “You mimic the postures of gods and goddesses. The spirits inhabit you …. Just don’t do it. Find something else to do.”
The archdiocese refused to comment on questions about Crow’s statements and experience with exorcisms.
