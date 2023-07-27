Alex Crow

A year before he was kicked out of the priesthood, former Archdiocese of Mobile priest Alex Crow gave examples of exorcisms he’d performed in the past and spoke about “real witchcraft” during a two-part podcast episode.

While Crow was a guest on a two-part episode of “What in the Dang Heck,” which aired on July 4 and July 11, 2022, Crow talked specifically about a “young woman,” who had been possessed by a number of demons, including the “Spirit of Fornication,” “fear of ‘I will make the same mistakes of my parents,’” “self-harm,” and “fear of infertility.” He also indicated he had been involved in at least one more exorcism.

