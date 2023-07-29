Alex Crow

A former Mobile priest and the 18-year-old female who traveled with him to Europe have been found in Italy, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch confirmed Saturday morning. He said the young woman left Mobile “of her own free will.”

MCSO investigators said members of the young woman’s family arrived in Italy and found her with Alex Crow, the 30-year-old former parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Catholic Church removed from the Archdiocese of Mobile earlier this week. The two were found in “an AirBnB type home” that Crow may have paid for, Burch said.

