A former Mobile priest and the 18-year-old female who traveled with him to Europe have been found in Italy, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch confirmed Saturday morning. He said the young woman left Mobile “of her own free will.”
MCSO investigators said members of the young woman’s family arrived in Italy and found her with Alex Crow, the 30-year-old former parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Catholic Church removed from the Archdiocese of Mobile earlier this week. The two were found in “an AirBnB type home” that Crow may have paid for, Burch said.
“It appeared that they were staying in separate bedrooms, and the 18-year-old is insistent that there’s no intimate relationship,” he said.
Lagniappe previously reported Crow may have left Mobile to perform an exorcism on the recent McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate in a remote village in Spain, where some claimed they saw apparitions of the Virgin Mary and Archangel Michael in the 1960s. Crow studied demonology and exorcisms in Rome before joining the Archdiocese of Mobile in 2021.
The Archdiocese severed ties with Crow in a formal statement on Wednesday, saying he “abandoned his assignment” and may no longer perform his ministry. Church leaders also turned information about Crow over to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, calling his behavior “totally unbecoming of a priest.”
The young woman who accompanied Crow was a recent graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. Former McGill students said Crow was regularly on campus speaking to classes about demons and exorcisms. The school’s website confirmed Crow would visit campus on Fridays to lecture religion classes and take confession from students and faculty. McGill administrators said Crow visited the school, but denied he actually worked there.
As of today, Burch said there are no charges pending against Crow.
“The investigation is still open and we’re still checking into a few matters, but right now there does not appear to be any criminal charges,” he said.
Neither Crow nor the 18-year-old have returned from Europe yet, Burch said, adding Crow left a letter with the Archdiocese saying he would never return to America.
Burch did not confirm whether Crow went to Europe to exorcize the young woman.
