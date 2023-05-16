Uniformed and armed sheriff’s deputies will now be actively patrolling a strategic list of Mobile County public schools while the facilities are hosting students.
The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS), the largest education district in Alabama, currently employs 15 unarmed resource officers and a comprehensive suite of logistical and technological deterrents to secure its 90 school campuses. The resource officers are designated to each of the system’s feeder patterns.
Now, as many as 17 MCPSS campuses will also have a designated Mobile County Sheriff's deputy equipped with tactical equipment and trained to respond to hostile emergencies.
Those schools will not be identified to ensure the integrity of law enforcement’s response plan. However, according to a system official, they were selected during a review process that considered police call times and highlighted campuses where response action was insufficient.
In the wake of multiple tragic school shootings and attacks nationwide over the past several years, a number of proposals have been floated by MCPSS officials to beef up security, ranging from forming a system police department to equipping MCPSS resource officers with firearms.
Johnny Hatcher, a member of the Mobile County Board of Education, said the initiative is a collaboration between him, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and MCPSS Superintendent of Education Chresal Threadgill.
While MCPSS did not respond to a request for more information, Hatcher said the plan does not impact the school system’s resource officer team.
Instead, he said, patrolling deputies will provide primarily outside and visible security detail while resource officers continue to handle the bulk of student interactions and incidents inside the doors.
Hatcher, who entered office Jan. 1 and campaigned for his school board seat on securing campuses, said the operations have been underway for roughly a month as logistics have been hammered out.
“These deputies are there for mainly active shooters. They are there to protect these children to make sure we have a fast response time. We’re trying to be more proactive and less reactive,” Hatcher said. “There’s gonna be very little interactions these deputies have within schools, if any at all. It’s mainly a big deterrent when people see them at these schools.”
Keeping firearms out of school facilities was important in the plan, according to Hatcher, who said having a firearm present introduces levels of risk where it isn’t warranted.
“I would not want to compel [our in-school resource officer] to kill another child or that child get that gun from them and turn around and hurt someone else. I think that these resource officers have a place, and they’ve done a good job so far without the guns,” he said.
Information provided by MCSO stated between six and eight deputies will be assigned to groups of two to three facilities during school days.
“Keeping our kids safe while going to school is very important to me,” Burch said. “This is something that I spoke about while campaigning and know it is important to parents.”
Burch said the security detail is currently being paid for through his agency’s budget. However, he said there are discussions underway about MCPSS providing the funding through its budget. Hatcher echoed the statement, saying he would expect MCPSS to help support the plan in the future.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.