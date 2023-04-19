Daniel Holifield

Mobile County Sheriff's Office fleet manager Daniel Holifield has taken a forced retirement after being arrested for first-degree theft of property.

The highest-paid Mobile County employees for the last several years have been sergeants with the sheriff’s office, each of whom brought in more than $230,000 last year alone, according to payroll and overtime records.

Deputies Daniel Holifield and Adam Austin both were paid significantly more than any local government employee in 2022. The difference is attributed to their large amounts of recorded overtime pay.

