The highest-paid Mobile County employees for the last several years have been sergeants with the sheriff’s office, each of whom brought in more than $230,000 last year alone, according to payroll and overtime records.
Deputies Daniel Holifield and Adam Austin both were paid significantly more than any local government employee in 2022. The difference is attributed to their large amounts of recorded overtime pay.
According to pay records, Holifield and Austin jointly earned 8 percent of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s overtime last year, being paid a combined $291,608 in additional income.
Holifield collected $148,900 in overtime, supplementing his base salary of $88,798 to a gross income of $237,698. Austin received $142,708 in overtime, adding to his base income of $91,397 for a gross income of $234,105. Both had more than 2,600 hours of overtime, meaning they, on average, had to work roughly 90 hours a week or 18 hours a day.
The next highest-paid was Deputy Clinton Law, who reported 1,782 hours of overtime and received an additional $73,111. In comparison, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch, who served as chief deputy during the same period, earned just $1,437.98 in overtime and had a gross income of $174,503. Former Sheriff Sam Cochran earned $143,019.
These revelations on overtime payments came to light after Holifield’s arrest earlier this month. Holifield, a fleet manager for the sheriff’s office and a 24-year veteran, was arrested April 11 for allegedly stealing three seized drug vehicles from the agency and forging numerous documents to obtain them.
He has since agreed to a “forced retirement” and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree theft of property and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Cochran described Austin as a high-caliber deputy who manages the sheriff’s office's drone fleet and research. Burch said Holifield and Austin were “prolific volunteers” and at this time, Burch is under the impression all payments were above board.
Holifield’s high overtime earnings, in particular, are nothing new.
In 2014, news reports detailed $492,867 in overtime earnings collected by 20 county employees. Leading the pack then was Holifield with $38,946 in extra income.
That year, overtime payments paid across all Mobile County agencies totaled $3.7 million. Ten years later, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office nearly reached that amount itself, posting overtime expenses of $3.5 million.
The 2014 report highlighted that the top 20 overtime earners each collected more than $20,000. Had that report been written today, there would have been nearly 50 Mobile County deputies on the list.
Burch said Holifield’s overtime is not a factor in the agency’s investigation and there is no indication at this time he forged payroll stubs. Both he and Cochran described Holifield as a “workhorse” and one of the few employees who would jump at the chance to pick up additional hours.
Cochran said he was shocked by Holifield’s arrest and also said he recently found out Holifield has a gambling problem. Cochran speculated the alleged addiction could be associated with Holifield’s drive to work additional time.
Cochran explained Holifield managed the sale of seized vehicles for the sheriff’s department, and noted these vehicles are only titled under the sheriff’s department and not through the County Commission. He believes this put Holifield in a unique position where the alleged thefts were possible.
In addition to fleet management, Burch said, Holifield was involved with facility maintenance and was one of a handful of employees with a master key. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burch said, Holifield was tasked with moving sanitation equipment throughout the office, which he believes may have contributed to increased overtime in recent years. According to the sheriff’s office, much of Holifield’s overtime was also funded through grant programs.
According to multiple sources, last summer Holifield’s and Austin’s overtime payments triggered a review by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) after officials were alerted to three employees who were earning the majority of a federal Operation Stonegarden grant funding, which pays for officers to work extra traffic patrol hours between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
One source said three sheriff’s office employees — which included Holifield and Austin — accounted for 75 percent of the payments from the county’s $400,000 grant allocation. Lagniappe has requested documents and communications regarding the audit. They were not provided prior to publication of this story.
Burch said he had no involvement in the review. However, it is his understanding it did not return any findings of wrongdoing and the only issue to correct was ensuring officers working the Stonegarden shifts did so in marked cruisers.
Payroll records from the Mobile County Commission show Holifield earned $213,696 during Fiscal Year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, 2022. Six months into FY 2023, records indicate Holifield earned $123,266 prior to his arrest, putting him well on his way to repeating his overtime from the previous year. Considering his base salary, this means after ADECA’s review, Holifield went on to clock another 1,300 hours in overtime.
Burch said it would be impossible to go back and determine if Holifield actually worked the hours he reported. He said a new overtime reporting system he started implementing earlier this year will make overtime records electronic and easily reviewable by supervisors going forward.
How Holifield was able to manage so much time remains unclear. According to sources familiar with the situation, Holifield is also a used car salesman who has operated primarily from his home in West Mobile near the Seven Hills community.
Public records show Holifield was licensed as a car dealer under the company Holifield Used Auto Sales through at least 2018. Holifield has no business records filed with the Alabama Secretary of State. A call to the number listed for the business was answered by an individual who confirmed the phone number was for the dealership. The individual said the lot was not actively doing business and hung up.
Other online records indicate Holifield at one time possessed a U.S. Office of Transportation permit to transport vehicles. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) identifies Holifield as being a licensed firearms dealer and lists his home address. Burch said he has purchased firearms for his personal use from Holifield in the past at wholesale prices.
It is unclear if Holifield was actively engaging in these outside ventures at the time of his arrest. His attorney, Dennis Knizley, said he does not believe his client is actively selling vehicles or guns.
As a sergeant, Holifield filed a statement of economic interest with the Alabama Ethics Commission. In his most recent disclosure, from 2021, he listed his income as $150,000 to $249,999 and stated he did not earn any income outside of the sheriff’s office. He also indicated he neither owns nor is associated with any businesses.
Holifield’s arrest also raised questions about his retirement.
Burch said Holifield was weeks away from retirement at the time of his arrest. He said agreeing to a “forced retirement” was because initiating a termination under Mobile County Personnel Board rules would result in extended proceedings and allow Holifield to retire anyway.
According to the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA), any member convicted of a felony offense related to their public position must forfeit their right to lifetime retirement benefits. The member will receive a refund of his or her retirement contributions.
