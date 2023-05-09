The arrest of a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputy last month has led to unfolding revelations of how two mid-ranked officers earned a combined $1 million in additional overtime over the past 10 years.
These deputies lead the pack in an agency-wide wave in overtime spending at MCSO in recent years, which reached $3.08 million last year and now makes up 14 percent of the department's salary and benefit spending.
Warrants filed Wednesday allege Sgt. Daniel Holifield stole seized drug vehicles from the sheriff's office. Payroll records indicate he was one of the highest paid employees for the agency, making more $213,000 last year.
The handling of overtime payments, which are compensated at 150 percent of an employee’s typical pay rate — otherwise known as “time-and-a-half” — raises questions about the efficiency of how money is being spent at the sheriff’s office as well as the adequacy of the agency’s oversight and reporting measures to ensure accountability.
While Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch entered office at the beginning of the year with a plan to reel in and account for overtime more thoroughly, Lagniappe’s investigation into the spending shows there were red flags raised much earlier that were either disregarded or compartmentalized.
For one, overspending for overtime at the sheriff’s office since 2018 has become a rule rather than an exception, with the latest year showing nearly $921,000 in overtime payments over budget. Additionally, press reports from as early as 2014 sounded the alarm on overtime clocked by Mobile County employees, highlighting that the top 20 overtime earners each collected more than $20,000 — the top earner that year incidentally being one of the very deputies who earned more than $140,000 in overtime in 2022.
Finally, recently obtained communications from 2021 reveal state officials had confronted MCSO officials over weaknesses in the sheriff’s office’s overtime reporting and verification standards, warning that abuses were possible and that participation in grant funding was on the line if not addressed.
Holifield and Austin
Early last month, MCSO notified reporters that Sgt. Daniel E. Holifield, 49, had been arrested and placed on leave after an internal investigation determined he allegedly forged titles and other official documents to take ownership of multiple vehicles seized through civil asset forfeiture.
Holifield is a 24-year veteran with the sheriff’s office and the agency’s fleet and facilities manager. Now, he faces three counts of first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. He has agreed to a “forced retirement” and is currently awaiting his first appearance in court.
However, soon after his arrest, more information on Holifield began to surface, particularly the fact he was the highest-paid county employee last year, out-earning even the highest-ranking local officials by tens of thousands of dollars. This was later determined to be possible because Holifield had managed to clock 2,600 hours of overtime in addition to his full-time responsibilities.
In 2022, records show Holifield earned an additional $148,900, supplementing his base salary of $88,798 to bring in a gross income of $237,698.
And Holifield wasn’t alone.
Sgt. Adam Austin also recorded over 2,600 hours of overtime and earned nearly an identical gross income of $234,000. Additionally, a review of MCSO’s overtime hours clocked in 2022 shows 10 deputies earned more than $50,000 each in OT payments and around 50 earned more than $20,000.
In comparison, Burch, who served as a captain & chief deputy during the same period earned $174,503 last year. Former Sheriff Sam Cochran, who left office last year after 16 years heading the agency, earned $143,019.
The deputy accused of stealing seized drug vehicles from the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, sold used cars on the side, is a federally licensed gun dealer, had a "gambling problem" and was the highest-paid county employee last year.
Media reports nearly a decade ago shed light on the amount of overtime county employees were earning, and Holifield’s name was top of the list at that time with $38,946 in extra income in 2014. But despite this being brought to light publicly, Holifield’s overtime pay — as well as the entire agency’s — only continued to increase.
In 2015, overtime hours resulted in Holifield earning an additional $44,000. By 2021, he was earning $71,000.
Austin, who joined MCSO in 2017, had overtime earnings with a similar trajectory, propelling him from $31,300 in OT payments in 2018 to $99,300 in 2021.
Holifield’s and Austin’s overtime earnings skyrocketed in 2022, with each earning in excess of $145,000 and clocking 2,600 hours above their standard 40-hour schedule. On average, this means both deputies would have to work roughly 90 hours a week or 18 hours a day for the entire year.
Since 2014, both employees single-handedly account for $1 million in overtime earnings, with Holifield earning more than $600,000 and Austin earning about $400,000.
Overtime at MCSO
How Holifield and Austin were able to manage so much work time remains unclear.
Sheriff Burch maintains there is no indication of time theft or falsified time cards, even though his office is investigating Holifield for forging official documents to steal vehicles. At the same time, he asserts that conducting a review to audit the hours would essentially be impossible and isn’t necessary as Holifield’s current charges are severe enough.
According to MCSO officials, Holifield and Austin are both “workhorses” who have had reputations for jumping at overtime opportunities when others wouldn’t. This included things like filling in supervisor vacancies for traffic patrols, fleet support, logistical support, drone operations and COVID-related support. Last month, an MCSO spokesperson told Lagniappe much of the overtime in question was funded through grants.
A source familiar with the situation said both Holifield’s and Austin’s overtime was being directly approved by a now-retired chief deputy, bypassing the typical chain of command. Asked to verify such an arrangement, Burch declined to comment, saying he would not speak to previous administration decisions. Former Sheriff Cochran previously said he was unfamiliar with any such accommodation.
Agency-wide, MCSO’s overtime expenses have increased twice as fast as its salary payments in recent years.
While salary payments increased 18.8 percent between 2018 and 2022, to $15.1 million, overtime costs grew 37.4 percent, growing from $1.93 million in 2018 to $3.08 million in 2022.
Deficits in overtime budgets and actual expenditures have grown rapidly, too.
In Fiscal Year 2018, MCSO overspent its $1.68 million overtime budget by 14.4 percent, or $244,000. In FY 2022, the agency overspent its overtime budget of $2.16 million by 42 percent, which amounted to $920,609.
Lagniappe requested comment from the Mobile County Commission on overtime spending at MCSO and its increased toll on the agency’s budget, but county commissioners declined the opportunity, pointing to the connection overtime has to what commissioners said was an active investigation into Holifield.
Letter From ADECA
In addition to news reports and overtime budgets, communications obtained by Lagniappe show MCSO was confronted about accounting weakness in overtime two years ago by officials with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
According to a letter addressed to the Mobile County Commission from William Babington, chief of ADECA’s Law Enforcement and Traffic Safety Division, officials conducted a review of MCSO overtime practices in July 2021 after identifying “patterns of irregular behavior” indicative of program “abuse and misuse” of the state’s seasonal seatbelt and DUI traffic safety campaigns, which helps finance extra hours for officers.
ADECA staffers noticed irregularities when they cross-referenced citations and warnings with reported overtime shifts over several days while tracking enforcement activities, according to the letter.
“A singular outlier in activity is typically not a cause for concern, but when there are multiple factors consistently seen together, it is ADECA’s responsibility to perform a more focused review,” Babington wrote.
After reviewing the situation, ADECA officials met with MCSO leadership, including former sheriff Cochran and Chief Deputy Eddie Burrow, and informed them the agency’s expectations had not been met. Ultimately, ADECA decided not to suspend MCSO from state-funding campaigns because they observed “visible enforcement” during the reviewed shifts. However, Babington warned of future sanctions if changes were not made and required MCSO officials to submit a plan detailing corrections.
Though the letter does not provide explicit examples of issues, ADECA’s corrective requirements and recommendations hint at what weaknesses were discovered.
To continue receiving ADECA overtime reimbursements, Babington told MCSO it would have to provide plans on how it would begin validating traffic stops made during a grant shift and how it would ensure officers perform traffic stops and make contact with motorists throughout their entire shifts.
Babington also said grant-funded shifts must be conducted during known peak times for certain activities and MCSO must make sure officers follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) when doing so. According to MCSO’s response letter to ADECA, officers were working ADECA grant hours in unmarked cruises, which wasn’t allowed.
ADECA also made a number of management recommendations to ensure efficiency, such as capping overtime hours allowed by deputies or instituting a system to ensure more deputies were participating in overtime opportunities.
Limiting “ride-along” shifts was recommended to ensure deputies weren’t double-counting or sharing traffic stop reports.
Finally, Babington wrote, MCSO should be ready for future reviews and ADECA “strongly recommended” MCSO consider instituting a policy where shift paperwork could be confirmed and reviewed by officers not working on the shift detail in question.
MCSO responded with a plan to bring the agency into compliance with ADECA’s standards. That plan conceded changes for all requirements listed by ADECA and agreed with the majority of the “management considerations.”
ADECA Chief of Communications and External Affairs Mike Presley told Lagniappe MCSO’s corrective action plan resulted in overtime reimbursement being “greatly reduced” and officials have not identified any other irregularities during follow-up reviews.
Grant reimbursement records indicate MCSO shifts funded through ADECA campaigns decreased significantly following the changes that were made. Regardless, earnings by employees such as Holifield and Austin increased and large payments continued through the first quarter of 2023 when Holifield was arrested. Both employees were on pace to match overtime hours clocked during previous years, but it is unknown if they were generating these hours out of general agency overtime or other grant programs.
In an email, Burch reiterated the 2021 review did not conclude any wrongdoing by MCSO, and he noted that the changes agreed to with ADECA had no effect on other overtime submissions, such as routine MCSO overtime pay and other grant programs like Operation Stonegarden, which Holifield and Austin both reportedly participated in.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) administers Stonegarden program funds to MCSO from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Those monies have funded overtime shifts and equipment over the last several years. ALEA stated they are not investigating MCSO for overtime related to the grant.
Tightening up the ship
After what seems like a free-for-all for the past several years, changes to how overtime is handled are currently underway and apparently were being planned when Burch stepped into office. But how they will impact top earners remains to be seen.
Burch defended his agency’s overtime spending, stating that depending on factors outside of officials’ control, overtime budgets can change at any given time and they are simply “a projection based on the previous year’s usage.”
“Overtime usage is affected by a variety of situations, such as severe weather events, homicides, narcotics operations, searches for missing endangered persons, manpower shortages and unanticipated details,” he said.
Questioned on the efficiency of paying overtime versus hiring additional employees, Burch acknowledged it would “reduce overtime costs to a degree.” However, he said, it would not account for unanticipated events. He also said the cost of hiring additional staff requires much more than salary payments and includes benefits, training and the cost of new cruisers.
When Burch took office in January, he began implementing a new system to standardize overtime reporting, track hours department-wide and issue a report for commend-level staff on a monthly basis.
The traditional process for approving overtime simply required a signature by a supervisor prior to submission to payroll. Burch is now requiring a lieutenant or higher rank to review overtime and the majority of it must be pre-approved.
When news surfaced of Holifield’s overtime earnings last month, MCSO told media outlets the implementation of that system was being accelerated. However, the office has mainly framed the benefit of the system around ensuring fairness and making sure overtime is being spread out to as many deputies who are willing to work.
It is currently unclear if overtime was throttled in April after overtime expenses at the agency were brought to public attention. A request for more information was not answered by presstime
Other factors
The payment of huge amounts of overtime raises questions about the impact fatigue can play on law enforcement as well as the limits officers should be able to work. While many police forces reportedly have some standards for acceptable work hours and requirements for off time, others do not.
A recent report by New York City’s Department of Investigation showed New York Police Department officers who worked more than four straight hours of overtime in excess of their standard full-time shifts are 18 percent more likely to suffer a workplace injury, 20 percent more likely to be involved in use-of-force encounters and 36 percent more likely to be reported in a misconduct complaint.
Limits on overtime are determined on an agency-by-agency basis and there are no state or federal regulations restricting how many hours local law enforcement clock, such as hours of service regulations for truck drivers.
The Mobile Police Department (MPD) caps normal shifts to no more than 12 hours, and an MPD spokesperson said any overtime that pushes these shifts in excess of 16 hours is considered a threshold for when supervisors should begin throttling back on hours. However, there is no explicit cap on how much overtime can be clocked.
A 2012 study by Florida’s St. Augustine Police Department determined 80 percent of participating agencies regulated how many hours an officer can work during a certain period of time. However, only 16 percent of those departments said they have a maximum number of hours of overtime/off-duty work an officer can work
