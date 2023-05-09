Mobile County Sheriff's Office

Mobile County Sheriff's Office

The arrest of a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputy last month has led to unfolding revelations of how two mid-ranked officers earned a combined $1 million in additional overtime over the past 10 years.

These deputies lead the pack in an agency-wide wave in overtime spending at MCSO in recent years, which reached $3.08 million last year and now makes up 14 percent of the department's salary and benefit spending.

Daniel Holyfield Mugshot

Daniel E. Holifield, 49

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.