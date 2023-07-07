Jeremy Ellis Clotilda

Clotilda Descendants Association President Jeremy Ellis speaks at a reception for Clotilda descendants and Africatown supporters Thursday night ahead of the Africatown Heritage House's Saturday opening.

People do not often walk through museums and see their families’ stories told out loud. Ahead of the Africatown Heritage House’s grand opening on Saturday, July 8, descendants and families of the 110 enslaved Africans toured the museum first on Thursday.

Many of them mixed with local elected officials and community leaders at a reception Thursday night held in the History Museum of Mobile. Many spoke of “Clotilda: The Exhibition” with gratitude that their personal history was acknowledged in such a public way, and with optimism Africatown’s story is not over yet.

Heritage House reception

The History Museum of Mobile hosted a reception for Clotilda descendants and Africatown supporters Thursday night.
