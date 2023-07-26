Alex Crow

Fr. Alex Crow

The Archdiocese of Mobile issued a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming Fr. Alex Crow, a parish priest at Corpus Christi Church, has been defrocked and the diocese contacted the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office about his behavior as rumors swirled about Crow allegedly leaving for Spain with a recent McGill-Toolen graduate.

“Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest. In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney,” the statement read.

(1) comment

mickey@mywheelcare
mickey@mywheelcare

The devil made him do it.

