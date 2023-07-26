The Archdiocese of Mobile issued a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming Fr. Alex Crow, a parish priest at Corpus Christi Church, has been defrocked and the diocese contacted the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office about his behavior as rumors swirled about Crow allegedly leaving for Spain with a recent McGill-Toolen graduate.
“Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest. In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney,” the statement read.
Multiple sources believe Crow, 30, headed to Europe this week with a female McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate. Whether the two are romantically linked has been widely speculated, but not confirmed.
Ordained into the Archdiocese of Mobile in June 2021, Crow served as Corpus Christi Parish’s parochial vicar until the last week of July, when a statement from the church on Facebook said Crow is no longer part of the Azalea City’s Catholic community. Crow had also worked at McGill-Toolen High School and ministered to students, as well as lectured, according to recent graduates.
Crow, when he was Corpus Christi Parish’s parochial vicar, was “present in the Theology Hall most Fridays to visit with classes and [was] available to students and staff for Confession,” McGill-Toolen’s website reads.
Corpus Christi’s pastor Fr. Pat Arensberg released a statement earlier in the day announcing Crow’s exit from the parish.
“It is with great sadness that I announce that Fr. Crow has left the Archdiocese and is no longer the parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Parish,” Arensberg wrote. “Please keep Fr. Crow in your prayers. I also ask that you pray for me and for our parish as we adjust to this unexpected change.”
Multiple sources have told Lagniappe Crow left the country with a female McGill-Toolen graduate for San Sebastian de Garbandal, a village in Spain’s northern hills where four schoolgirls reportedly received messages from the Virgin Mary and St. Michael the Archangel in the 1960s.
Crow, who studied demonology and exorcisms through the Pontifical Athenaeum of San’tAnselmo, may have gone to Spain to perform an exorcism on the graduate, sources said. Former McGill-Toolen students told Lagniappe Crow would talk to classes about demons and exorcisms.
Corpus Christi Catholic Church did not return requests for comment.
A spokesperson with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office confirmed they are investigating the Archdiocese’s report that Crow and an 18-year-old female flew to Spain. They do not even know when the pair left.
“All we know is that they apparently left the country together,” the spokesperson said. “This was just brought to our attention, and we are just digging into it.”
The District Attorney's Office did not elaborate on why the Archdiocese asked them to investigate Crow. They are gathering the facts of the case to see if charges are warranted.
The 18-year-old's name has not been confirmed by the District Attorney's Office nor the Archdiocese.
Lagniappe will update this story as more information becomes available.
