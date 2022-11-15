Chickasabogue Park Disc Golf
Courtesy of the Mobile County Commission

Mobile and destination athletes will soon be getting more than double the experience thanks to significant additions to a local disc golf course.

Mobile County commissioners voted Monday, Nov. 14, to award a $284,600 contract to McElhenney Construction Company for improvements to the Chickasabogue Park Disc Golf Course venue located in Eight Mile off Whistler Street. That work entails adding an additional 36 holes to the course, bringing the total number of holes to 63.

