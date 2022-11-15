Mobile and destination athletes will soon be getting more than double the experience thanks to significant additions to a local disc golf course.
Mobile County commissioners voted Monday, Nov. 14, to award a $284,600 contract to McElhenney Construction Company for improvements to the Chickasabogue Park Disc Golf Course venue located in Eight Mile off Whistler Street. That work entails adding an additional 36 holes to the course, bringing the total number of holes to 63.
The park currently has two courses with a combined 27 holes.Accordingto the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), Chickasabogue’s original disc golf course opened in 1987 and is one of Alabama’s oldest facilities. A second, nine-hole alternative course was added around 2014.
Following the meeting, Commissioner Mercia Ludgood said disc golf is one of many emerging sports quickly growing in popularity, likening it to the surge of pickleball in recent years. She said people from all over the region visit Chickasabogue to play rounds on its courses.
Disc golfers use a variety of weighted flying discs and throwing techniques to navigate fairways. The game is framed around traditional golfing rules and holes are completed by landing discs in rounded baskets.
Though disc golf has been around since the 1960s, it has risen slowly in popularity over the years. Two years of emphasis on social distancing and the safety of outdoor air circulation appears to have given the sport a shot in the arm.
PDGAreportedlast year its active membership surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, with its rolls growing by 55 percent between 2020 and 2021. PDGA grew by 44,420 athletes last year, adding to its existing membership of 65,442.
Mobile County Director of Environmental Services Tina Sanchez said the county has had no systems in place to allow it to track how much its park amenities and campsites are used. She noted the commission also approved a contract for an Aspira park reservation system during the Nov. 14 meeting. She said the software will enable administrators to begin to track entrance fees and view analytics.
PDGA’s database lists entrance fees to Chickasabogue as $1 and describes the course environment as winding through a “subtropical Southern forest.” The park islistedas one of 11 facilities with disc golf in the Mobile area.
The expansion of Chickasabogue’s courses is just one stem of the County Commission’s multiyear $40 million parks improvement initiative, which is being funded through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA). Chickasabogue has been closed to the public for large-scale renovations and improvements since February 2022.
The complete work at Chickasabogue has been projected around $10 million and will include infrastructure improvements for water, sewer and roadwork. New construction at the park will include an events and interpretive center, playground/splash pad area, RV campground, parking areas, boat ramp, restroom facilities and a beach on Chickasabogue Creek, which connects the park to Mobile Bay. Work was originally expected to be completed by Spring 2023.
