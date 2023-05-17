Daniel Holifield

Mobile County Sheriff's Office fleet manager Daniel Holifield has taken a forced retirement after being arrested for first-degree theft of property.

The lawyer for a former Mobile County deputy facing numerous allegations of forging official documents and stealing forfeited drug vehicles says the half-million he’s been paid in overtime the past 10 years is all legitimate.

“We adamantly deny any impropriety with overtime,” attorney Dennis Knizely told reporters Wednesday morning. He is representing ex-deputy Daniel Holifield who was forced to retire from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) last month after being charged with possession of forged documents and theft of property.

