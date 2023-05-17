The lawyer for a former Mobile County deputy facing numerous allegations of forging official documents and stealing forfeited drug vehicles says the half-million he’s been paid in overtime the past 10 years is all legitimate.
“We adamantly deny any impropriety with overtime,” attorney Dennis Knizely told reporters Wednesday morning. He is representing ex-deputy Daniel Holifield who was forced to retire from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) last month after being charged with possession of forged documents and theft of property.
The comments came just hours before Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch issued a statement alleging Holifield had indeed gamed the payroll system and that his activities had been turned over to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
The statement is an about-face for Burch who had previously dismissed the possibility of overtime being exploited.
Holifield was paid $149,000 in overtime last year as a sergeant with MCSO, making him the highest-earning county employee with an income of $237,000. He’s been paid $579,000 in overtime since 2014.
County payroll documents show Holifield clocking 2,600 hours of overtime last year, meaning he would have had to have worked around 90 hours a week, or 18 hours per day for a five-day workweek. One other deputy, Sgt. Austin Adams, reported similar earnings and overtime totals.
Holifield was the manager of the sheriff's motor pool and oversaw facility management. Examples of his overtime work include supervisor shift coverage, traffic complaints, Metro jail security, fleet replacement, building maintenance, traffic grants, Mardi Gras detail, equipment delivery and pick-up, COVID prevention at all MCSO buildings and cook trailer maintenance and delivery.
Payroll overall has been an issue for the agency, and in FY 2022 it overspent its overtime budget by more than $920,000. Records requested by Lagniappe suggest the agency is on track to double this deficit in FY 2023.
MCSO officials initially credited his high income to Holifield being a “workhorse.” However, further investigation and reporting have resulted in the agency changing that position.
Burch told Lagniappe in a previous interview it would be impossible to go back and determine if Holifield actually worked the hours he reported. Following further reports about exorbitant overtime payments, Burch was interviewed by WKRG last week where he told a reporter “there’s no way to cheat the system.” He also said some deputies simply want to work very long hours.
However, after reviewing three months worth of timecards sought by Lagniappe through a records request, MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles said Tuesday the agency was now “researching document discrepancies” and potentially more instances of forgery.
Following Lagniappe's reporting, Burch confirmed an investigation and issued a statement reading, "I was not correct when I said there is no way to cheat the system. I launched an investigation into Daniel Holifield’s overtime sheets, and I found there is a way to cheat the system. Daniel Holifield cheated the system.
"The results of my investigation have been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office."
According to MCSO, this includes multiple instances where overtime cards show overlapping time frames and, in at least two cases, duplicate overtime cards being signed, and one instance where a supervisor’s signature was falsified.
Myles said the agency is currently unsure if the overlapping hours amount to a criminal charge. However, she said MCSO is actively corresponding with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and has delivered findings to them.
Myles said Burch was not immediately familiar with the overtime reporting system when he made his comments to WKRG. She said his perspective on overtime was of deputies who work standard hours and assigned shifts, not those with additional responsibilities who may have to adjust their hours depending on their work.
In a review of time cards from September 2022 — when Holifield earned $18,800 in overtime alone — Lagniappe found six hours of overlapping overtime claims.
In one case, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Holifield reported working 21 hours. This entailed claiming to work from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. on a federal overtime grant for traffic safety, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for his normal full-time working hours, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for “fleet duties'' and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for “decon admin building.” The discrepancies amount to four hours of overlapping time. Each separate entry was signed by a different supervisor — including Burch, who was serving as chief deputy at the time.
Myles noted these discrepancies and overtime payments were persistent under the former administration of sheriff Sam Cochran, who did not seek re-election this past cycle.
“We have to supervise better,” Myles said in an interview. “Overtime is now being scrutinized and watched over and we are implementing a system to do that.”
When Burch took office in January, he began implementing a new electronic system to standardize overtime reporting, track hours department-wide, and issue a report for command-level staff on a monthly basis.
Myles said one of those changes is ensuring one individual is approving overtime hours, instead of piecemealing approval throughout different supervisors. This means one designated person is familiar with hours and how overtime sheets compare to previous requests.
However, the time cards are not fully able to capture all potential discrepancies. The sheriff’s office also manages “extra jobs” deputies are hired and assigned to for private detail, such as conducting traffic for schools or providing security for events.
Myles said timecards for extra jobs are filed and handled separately in the sheriff’s office and are not cross-referenced for overlaps, meaning employees could work one of these extra side assignments while simultaneously claiming overtime on another sheet.
Myles told Lagniappe MCSO is aware of that vulnerability and is actively working to correct it so the two reports can be cross-referenced.
Per Lagniappe’s review of just three months of timesheets, there are also several instances where Holifield appears to have been on the clock with MCSO and working an outside job.
Nick Young, with the Knights of Columbus in Semmes, said Holifield worked security detail for bingo nights every Sunday between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. According to sources, Holifield also had additional extra jobs, including working home games for Mary G. Montgomery High School and at a church on Sunday mornings.
According to records, there are six instances during the three months examined where Holifield was on the clock for the Sheriff’s Office at the same time he was typically working at the bingo hall. That would amount to roughly 15 hours. Combined with the 21 hours of overlapping time recorded on his time sheets, in just the three months examined there were 36 hours that appear to be questionable. That would add up to more than $2,000 in overtime pay.
DA’s Office spokesperson Tara Zieman said she could not comment on Holifield’s overtime as it remains an “active investigation” by their white-collar crime unit.
Knizely waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning for Holifield before Mobile County District Judge Zack Moore, meaning the case will go before a grand jury, which will decide whether or not to hand down an indictment.
