Murray Gordon Waller

Murray Gordon Waller

Authorities have confirmed a Mobile County probation official convicted of sexually extorting those under his supervision has been apprehended in the Philippines, nearly two decades after he fled.

Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) confirmed Friday that former executive director of the Alabama Safety Insitute Murray Gordon Waller, now 76, has been brought into custody. He was listed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. No information on his extradition or circumstances surrounding his arrest were immediately available.

