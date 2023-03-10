Some authorities are reporting a Mobile County probation official convicted of sexually extorting those under his supervision has been apprehended in the Philippines, nearly two decades after he fled.
Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) said Friday that former executive director of the Alabama Safety Insitute Murray Gordon Waller, now 76, has been brought into custody. He is listed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.
However, the FBI's Mobile Field Office told Lagniappe Waller's arrest cannot be confirmed.
Waller, who was more popularly known as the local DUI school director, directed a court referral program monitoring young men placed on probation from 2001-2006. According to the FBI, during this stint in leadership, Waller threatened men under his care, forcing them to perform sex acts with and for him, or face having their probation revoked.
Waller would also negotiate men’s release from custody in exchange for sexual favors, according to press reports, and would even have probation officers meet in-person with men who he had connected with online and “determine their suitability” for sex.
Waller was indicted, arrested and charged in March 2006 for extortion, and resigned from his position with the Safety Institute. Then-State Rep. Spencer Collier was selected to replace him. Former Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran was the chairman of the Safety Institute Board of Directors during the ordeal.
Though he successfully appeared in court for his arraignment in May 2006, Waller failed to appear at any subsequent court settings, including status hearings in August and September 2006. A local arrest warrant was then issued, and Waller was later charged federally for “flight to avoid prosecution.”
Waller was tried in absentia in November 2007 and was found guilty on all charges.
According to press reports, one of Waller’s victims was Sam Hitt, who was released from jail in 2004 with the help of Waller in exchange for sexual favors. Upon release, Hitt killed a father and daughter, Stephen and Stephanie Ellis, and then fled to New Jersey, where he was later re-arrested.
Hitt pleaded guilty to capital murder in May 2007 and agreed to testify against Waller in exchange for a life sentence, avoiding the death penalty.
