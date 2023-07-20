Three of four candidates in the Mobile County District 6 special election set for July 25 own property outside of the house they live in and one owns a home in Baldwin County. However, all pledged to spend the majority of their time in the district if elected.
Given the recent history of District 6 representatives either leaving office early or moving upon retirement, Lagniappe asked retired law enforcement officer Kyle Callaghan, caterer Karla DuPriest, nail salon owner Linh Hoach and The Grounds Executive Director Josh Woods about their current statuses involving personal real estate during a forum hosted by the Mobile Chamber.
Long-time District 6 Councilman Bess Rich co-owned a home in Baldwin County and, at one point, had it listed with a homestead exemption. She told local media the exemption was an “oversight.” She moved to Baldwin County after retiring from council in 2021. Former Councilman Scott Jones closed on selling his District 6 home shortly before announcing his resignation at a meeting in April.
Callaghan, who has more than 30 years of experience in local and federal law enforcement, said he invested well and was able to purchase a home in Baldwin County.
“I was in law enforcement all of my life and I invested well,” Callaghan said. “I have a house in Mobile and I have a house in Baldwin County.”
Callaghan’s Baldwin County home is in the Perdido Beach tax district, according to tax recordDuPriest also owns what is listed as a residential property on Schillinger Road in Mobile. When asked about the property she owns, she described it as her business office. The home she lives in is on Lindholm Drive in the Scenic West Place subdivision.
Hoach said she owns rental property, in addition to the home she lives in. A search of Mobile County tax records indicates her husband, Joshua, is listed as the owner of a home on Appaloosa Drive in Mobile. The couple is listed as owners of a home on Merritt Drive in Mobile.
“I love Mobile, although it has its downsides,” she said.
Woods owns one home at Blakeley Court in Mobile. The home is part of the Heritage Woods subdivision.
“I’m focused on Mobile,” he said. “My job’s here, my career’s here and my family’s here.”
Campaign funding
Callaghan has outraised his opponents by a wide margin, with Woods trailing. However, both men are getting contributions from many of the same sources as the election nears.
Callaghan began the campaign in good shape, with an ending balance in April of $44,250 in a political war chest, according to records from the Mobile County Probate Court. Callaghan’s big donors in April were C.L. Skipper Walters Jr. and S. Stokey Walters with $1,000 each. John White-Spunner and William J. Cox each put in $5,000 that month, while Jim Barnes Enterprises gave $10,000. B. White-Spunner and Secor Enterprises each were listed as giving $1,000, while J. Duncan Greenwood gave $5,000 in April and South Alabamians for Good Governance gave Callaghan $12,500.
Woods took in $9,500 in April. His big donations came from Jim Barnes Enterprises at $7,500 and Joe Byrum at $2,000.
Callaghan started May with $44,250. The amount included $16,250 in fresh cash contributions. The campaign also spent $4,414 that month. May ended with Callaghan claiming $56,086 in the bank. Callaghan’s big donors in May include Daniel Elcan with $4,000, South Alabamians for Good Government at $5,000, WOMO LLC at $2,000, as well as Mobile Auto Political Action Committee and T.B. Ward at $1,000 each.
Woods ended May with $13,967.72 in the bank after taking in $12,300 in cash contributions and spending $7,882.36. Like Callaghan, Woods picked up $1,000 from Mobile Auto PAC. He also scored contributions from Farmer & Associates, Polysurveying of Mobile, Rob Middleton Construction, Gregory Saad, CL&T Properties, Shabbir Hussain, Silvertone Enterprises and Thomas Woods, all for $1,000 each.
In June, Callaghan took in $7,700 in cash and spent $21,299. His big donors included Merrill Thomas, Angus Cooper III and Edward Fendley at $1,000 each. Rebecca Company LLC gave the Callaghan campaign $2,500.
Woods outraised Callaghan in June, with a total of $17,170.77 in cash contributions. He spent $9,822.49 and ended the month with a balance of $21,266. The big donors for Woods in June included $1,000 each from Nathan Cox, Elias J. Saad, Andrew Newton, Frank Lott III, Jonathan McConnell, U-J Chevrolet, Burton Family Holdings and Persons Development and Construction. Evan Maisel and Steel Metal Workers gave Woods $2,500 each.
Callaghan raised $3,550 so far in July, with the largest contribution coming from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, with a donation of $2,500.
Woods has only taken in $300 in contributions in July.
Hoach brought in $4,169 in May, with the largest contributions coming from her husband, Joshua Hoach, at $1,709.97 and Richard Bonner at $1,000. In June, Hoach raised $2,456, but the only contributions listed on that month’s form totaled $830, according to Mobile Probate Court records. Hoach has taken in $75 in contributions so far in July. None of those were listed.
No financial records were available for DuPriest through the Mobile County Probate Court. Candidates only have to file once they’ve passed the $250 mark in fundraising. At a forum held by several local chapters of Republican Women organizations, she joked she hadn’t placed campaign signs anywhere because she didn’t have them.
