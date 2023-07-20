GOP council District 6 forum
BY DALE LIESCH

Three of four candidates in the Mobile County District 6 special election set for July 25 own property outside of the house they live in and one owns a home in Baldwin County. However, all pledged to spend the majority of their time in the district if elected.

Given the recent history of District 6 representatives either leaving office early or moving upon retirement, Lagniappe asked retired law enforcement officer Kyle Callaghan, caterer Karla DuPriest, nail salon owner Linh Hoach and The Grounds Executive Director Josh Woods about their current statuses involving personal real estate during a forum hosted by the Mobile Chamber.

Kyle Callaghan
Karla DuPriest
Linh Hoach
Josh Woods

