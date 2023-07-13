GOP council District 6 forum
BY DALE LIESCH

How each prospective representative would have dealt with a Pride ArtWalk event held last month was just one of several questions posed to candidates for Mobile City Council District 6 during two forums on Thursday. 

With less than two weeks to go before residents of the city’s westernmost area go to the polls to elect a representative to replace former Councilman Scott Jones, the four candidates gave various answers when asked about city support for LGBTQ events last month, at a forum hosted by the Port City, Azalea City and West Mobile Republican women groups.  

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.