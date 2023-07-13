How each prospective representative would have dealt with a Pride ArtWalk event held last month was just one of several questions posed to candidates for Mobile City Council District 6 during two forums on Thursday.
With less than two weeks to go before residents of the city’s westernmost area go to the polls to elect a representative to replace former Councilman Scott Jones, the four candidates gave various answers when asked about city support for LGBTQ events last month, at a forum hosted by the Port City, Azalea City and West Mobile Republican women groups.
Josh Woods, current director of the Grounds, told the group Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration has decided to only sponsor events related to federal holidays, since the Pride event, including a drag show at Cathedral Square, sparked outrage among conservative and church groups.
“We have a lot of good laws on the books,” Woods said. “We have a law against lewd behavior and we have a law against indecent exposure. We can’t pick and choose what is enforced.”
In a text message, city spokeswoman Candace Cooksey called Woods’ statement “not accurate.” She wrote the city is hosting a dance day and national tattoo day celebration at ArtWalk on Friday, July 14. Cooksey did not immediately respond when asked specifically about the future of Pride-themed events in the city.
Kyle Callaghan, a retired law enforcement officer and former military reservist, said it wasn’t up to him to judge what two people choose to do in their own homes, however that doesn’t extend to the public view.
“It’s not their choice to expose sexually explicit material to children,” he said.
Callaghan mentioned a number of state laws on the books that might apply to such behavior.
“If any of these acts violate any of these laws then I have a problem [with it] and I don’t support it.”
Linh Hoach, a Vietnamese immigrant and owner of a nail salon, compared the drag show to “stripping’ and accused the city of breaking its own ordinances when allowing it to take place at Cathedral Square.
“They’re after our kids,” she said. “Does anybody here care about the kids.”
Karla DuPriest, co-owner of a local catering company, said as a councilor she would represent all of the citizens in District 6. However, she said if the celebrations were inappropriate for children, she would be against that.
At the Republican-sponsored forum, the candidates were also asked whether they would pick up campaign signs after the July 25 election, or the August 22 runoff results are in. All candidates said they would, but Callaghan took the time to accuse other candidates of “illegal” actions involving signs.
Callaghan said if a voter drives down Airport Boulevard, it won’t be his signs they see littering the right of way, which he called “illegal.”
All signs are technically not allowed in the city’s rights of way on weekdays. However, the city’s municipal enforcement officers do not enforce this during election season.
Callaghan also said he gets permission to place his larger signs at all locations, but pointed out that a competitor’s signs have been placed beside his in at least some of those areas. He also complained that a number of his signs had been vandalized when his face was cut out of them.
“I really wanted to keep this campaign positive because Mobilians hate dirty politics,” he said.
Hoach said her team would pick up her signs quickly following the election. Woods, who lost to Jones in a runoff in 2021, said his team picked up his signs quickly the first time and would be doing the same this time.
DuPriest joked that she would pick up her signs if she had any.
The four candidates also answered questions from a small number of those in the business community, during a forum earlier Thursday at the Mobile Chamber.
Chamber CEO Bradley Byrne told the group the organization won’t make endorsements in the race, but wanted the members to have a chance to hear from the candidates.
When asked about whose side he’d take in a zoning dispute between a developer and residents, Callaghan said he’d “definitely” side with citizens.
When asked the same question, DuPriest said she would meet with residents to see where they stood on the issue.
Woods called himself “obsessed” with planning and zoning and said he would want developers looking at projects near neighborhoods to respect the character of those areas.
Hoach was not asked about zoning issues during her 20-minute presentation in the Chamber office.
