Less than two years into his term, District 6 Councilman Scott Jones will resign from office, he announced during comments at the Mobile City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 4.
In the comments, Jones blamed city leadership for its continued support of local mental health provider AltaPointe Health Systems, in spite of a recent $7-million verdict against them over sexual abuse of a patient at Mobile’s BayPointe hospital. He said every time he speaks out about AltaPointe he hears from another parent about other abuses in the system.
“I can not continue to sit on this council that allows an environment that creates the conditions for this abuse to continue; defends those actions and then funds the organization where those actions exist,” he said. “That allows for the abuse of the most vulnerable among us, and yet we sit here and do nothing.”
Jones said he’s laid out facts about the abuses multiple times and has been in committee meetings on the issue. Not only are those facts ignored by councilors, he said, but family members of those affected by it are “shut down” by his colleagues.
“We have the ability to impact change, yet we refuse to do that, as a council, as a County Commission and as city leadership,” he said.
Jones later compared the city’s relationship with AltaPointe to an abusive one.
“It’s absurd to sit in a relationship and know an individual in the relationship is abusive and just ignore it,” he said. “We don’t have friends who hit their wives, break their children’s arms and say that’s OK, I’m still going to fellowship with you. I’m going to ignore it. That’s exactly what city leaders are doing with the issues I’ve discussed.”
The District 6 councilman said he realizes he can’t change the city’s actions and because of that, and “other reasons” he would get into later, he resigned his seat.
“I’m not resigning from public service,” he said. “I’m just changing from where I serve.”
The announcement came soon after other councilors abstained on a vote to re-appoint Mary Stewart Nelson to the AltaPointe Health Systems Board. By law, if the council fails to make one of the three appointments it has control over, the individual re-takes the seat automatically. In total, five members voted to abstain from the Stewart appointment vote. They were Council President C.J. Small, Council Vice President Gina Gregory, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn, District 2 Councilman William Carroll and District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds. District 5 Councilman Joel Daves voted “yes” on the appointment and Jones was the lone dissenting vote.
The resignation would result in a special election for the seat, given there is more than a year left on his term. Jones beat out fellow challengers Josh Woods, Daryl Pendleton and Tony Dugaish in 2021 to replace long-serving Councilwoman Bess Rich. The next regular election is set for the summer of 2025.
It is not yet clear when an election would take place to replace him.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
