Jennifer Fidler can now add state representative for House District 94 to her quarter century of public service after defeating Libertarian Margaret Helveston by more than 9,500 votes Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.
In a statement sent to Lagniappe, the Republican said she was humbled and honored to represent the district in Montgomery, and looked forward to working with the rest of the county delegation and local elected officials “for the betterment of our area.”
“I plan to listen [and] learn from members of [the] local delegation, the state house and the senate and then prioritize issues important to the people of District 94,” Fidler wrote.
She was the first arborist and horticulturist for the city of Eufaula before she served as Fairhope’s public works director, a member of the city’s Planning Commission and a member of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).
Fidler succeeds longtime state representative Joe Faust, who sought re-election to the position he has held since 2002, but lost to Fidler in the primary election in May.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
