Jennifer Fidler can now add state representative for House District 94 to her quarter century of public service after defeating Libertarian Margaret Helveston by more than 9,500 votes Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.

In a statement sent to Lagniappe, the Republican said she was humbled and honored to represent the district in Montgomery, and looked forward to working with the rest of the county delegation and local elected officials “for the betterment of our area.”

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

