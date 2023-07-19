Best Mobilian Right Now - 16

Lamar Wilson, better known as “The Peanut Man,” is a Mobile institution for peddling his peanuts in Midtown. (Press-Register photo courtesy of Mobile Public Library Local History & Genealogy)

If everyone had to pass a test before formally claiming the title “Mobilian,” knowing who the “Peanut Man” was would be an important question to get right. 

Born in Arkansas in 1919, Lamar Wilson lived in Mobile for more than five decades, according to his 2005 obituary in the Mobile Press-Register, and spent many of those 50 years steps away from the Midtown cannon, selling brown paper bags full of peanuts to people driving or walking beneath Memorial Park’s ample oaks.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.