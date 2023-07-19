If everyone had to pass a test before formally claiming the title “Mobilian,” knowing who the “Peanut Man” was would be an important question to get right.
Born in Arkansas in 1919, Lamar Wilson lived in Mobile for more than five decades, according to his 2005 obituary in the Mobile Press-Register, and spent many of those 50 years steps away from the Midtown cannon, selling brown paper bags full of peanuts to people driving or walking beneath Memorial Park’s ample oaks.
Retired University of South Alabama herpetologist David Nelson, Ph.D., said he did not know how Wilson came to Mobile or why he chose to enter the peanut business, but he remembered his friend as “reliable, consistent and distinctive” in his work and his life.
“He was there on the corner [by the cannon] every day,” he said. “The sun going up, the sun going down, the ‘Peanut Man’ was there.”
Wilson took pride in his profession, Nelson said, even though Wilson once told him, “You don’t make a lot of money selling peanuts.” He heard Wilson might have retained a lawyer to help manage a trust his mother opened in his name, but knew Wilson walked everywhere he went.
One of Nelson’s favorite “Peanut Man” stories recalls a man attempting to buy a bag, and asking if he could pay Wilson for the snack later because he did not have cash with him at the time. Nelson said Wilson snatched the bag out of the man’s hand, and told him, “I don’t do credit for peanuts.”
Though he was not born in the Azalea City, Nelson said, Wilson perfectly fit into Mobile’s eccentric culture. He was “like no one you’d ever know,” he said.
Gloria Puckett, who works in First Baptist Church of Mobile’s administrative office, said Wilson was as faithful to his church as he was to his customers.
If for some reason he missed a Sunday service, she said, Wilson would stop by the office and give her his tithe on his walk downtown to buy more peanuts. Puckett said she never knew how much money was in his envelope, but he filled it every week.
She remembered him as an interesting man with a great sense of humor and a kind personality.
“He endeared himself to everybody,” Puckett said. “He was just a revered member of First Baptist. You couldn’t help but love him.”
Wilson died in a local hospital in 2005 at age 86. As Wilson’s funeral service at Pine Crest Cemetery ended, Nelson said, some fighter jets happened to soar over Wilson’s grave, sending him off “like a dignitary.”
