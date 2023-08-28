Union workers transporting cargo at the Port of Mobile Container Terminal reportedly stopped working Monday morning, bringing logistical operations to a standstill.
A lawsuit filed today, Aug. 28, claims a member of the Local 1410 chapter of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) instructed others to halt operations at APM Terminals in Mobile shortly after work began this morning. APM is seeking a restraining order against the union, claiming the incident constitutes a strike and violates a standing collective bargaining agreement.
ILA Local 1410 president Mark Bass disputed the framing of the events.
“1410 knows nothing about any strike being called by the Local 1410 in the Port of Mobile,” he said.
An affidavit from APM Terminals Director of Labor Relations Wendy Robertson states the union members in question are longshoremen tasked with transporting cargo to and from the APM Terminal on Ezra Trice Boulevard and the local rail facility via truck.
“As of the date and time of this affidavit is executed, the members of the Local 1410 have declared a strike, have stopped all work and operations are currently at a standstill,” she stated.
Robertson said the APM Terminal operations rely “heavily” on the workers in question to ensure uninterrupted cargo shipments.
“The current work stoppage already has seriously impaired APM’s operations, and if not enjoined, will completely shut down operations,” the statement reads.
According to Robertson, APM expects “significant” shipping and receiving delays that put both APM and shipping companies at risk of violating contractual agreements.
“When shipping and receiving functions are halted by labor unrest at a port like Mobile, shipping companies will take their business away to other more dependable ports,” she said.
Robertson said the stoppage has harmed and threatens to further harm APM’s business and reputation. APM’s lawsuit states a collective agreement signed in 2020 restricts the union and its members from calling a strike or lockout. That agreement expires in September 2024.
The Port of Mobile’s website states its container terminal moves approximately 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) annually.
