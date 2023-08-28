Amp terminal

Cargo is loaded and unloaded from trucks at the Port of Mobile Container Terminal, which is operated by AMP Terminals. (Photo by AMP Terminals)

Union workers transporting cargo at the Port of Mobile Container Terminal reportedly stopped working Monday morning, bringing logistical operations to a standstill.

A lawsuit filed today, Aug. 28, claims a member of the Local 1410 chapter of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) instructed others to halt operations at APM Terminals in Mobile shortly after work began this morning. APM is seeking a restraining order against the union, claiming the incident constitutes a strike and violates a standing collective bargaining agreement.

