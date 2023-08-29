A labor disruption Monday at the Port of Mobile’s Container Terminal is reportedly resolved, according to a union official. However, legal action is still pending in Mobile County Circuit Court.
APM Terminals Mobile, which operates the terminal, filed on Aug. 28 an application for a temporary restraining order against the Local 1410 chapter of the International Longshoreman Association (ILA), alleging workers coordinated a “strike” at the terminal’s rail facility and brought shipping and receiving to a standstill.
A subsidiary of Danish shipping company Maersk, APM Terminals Mobile moves approximately 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually through its Alabama facility, according to the Port of Mobile’s website.
Maersk Media Relations Manager Kevin Doell confirmed the “unauthorized labor actions” Tuesday morning.
“APM Terminals Mobile has taken action to ensure that operations return to normal and will remain in active discussions with the local ILA leadership to ensure that normal operations resume as soon as possible,” Doell said in an emailed statement.
APM Terminals, locally represented by Anne Laurie McClurkin with the Maynard Nexsen law firm, filed a supplement Tuesday morning stating they’ve put the local union on notice.
Local 1410 President Mark Bass said he is confused about the situation.
“We’re a little confused. There is no strike,” he said during a Tuesday morning phone call. “But, we were served this morning.”
Local 1410 came near to a strike against CSA Equipment Company in October 2022 while attempting to negotiate wages, according to mediareports.
While APM is alleging the local union has violated a 2020 collective bargaining agreement by striking, Bass said the corporation is in violation itself for choosing to “run to court” instead of following a prescribed grievance or arbitration process.
“Whatever reason they’re going to court with this stuff. I can’t say,” he said. My guys are at work. I don’t know why they’re calling it a strike. We’re dispatching like normal.”
In its court filing, APM claims union members instructed other members to halt work shortly after a shift began on Monday morning, bringing its entire operation to a standstill.
Local 1410 is an African-American union representing roughly 800 dockworkers, Bass said.
Bass declined the opportunity to discuss the specifics of the events on Aug. 28 which led to the restraining order, but said they involved “jurisdiction” and “safety.” Some members were sent home for the day, he added
