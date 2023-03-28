A dead bottlenose dolphin that washed up on a Fairhope beach showed signs of freshwater exposure and was underweight, examiners with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab found Tuesday afternoon.
The Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to the report on Monday and transported the dolphin – the 12th found stranded in Alabama since January – for an in-depth necropsy, a statement from the sea lab reads.
Researchers studied the dolphin for five hours, taking samples for an even more in-depth diagnostic evaluation later.
“Externally, the dolphin had signs of prolonged freshwater exposure, including skin lesions and algal matting,” the statement reads. “The dolphin was underweight and dehydrated. Internally, it had monofilament fishing line in its stomach that did not appear to interfere with digestion or be related to the cause of death.”
Because of the dolphin’s decomposition and how long diagnostic tests take, a certain cause of death may be difficult to determine.
If you see a marine mammal stranded on the shore, sea lab personnel advise against pushing it back into the tide. Call 1-877-WHALE-HELP to report the incident.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
