Fairhope dolphin

This dolphin washed ashore on a Fairhope beach on Monday. Examiners say it died from freshwater exposure and dehydration.

 Dauphin Island Sea Lab

A dead bottlenose dolphin that washed up on a Fairhope beach showed signs of freshwater exposure and was underweight, examiners with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab found Tuesday afternoon.

The Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to the report on Monday and transported the dolphin – the 12th found stranded in Alabama since January – for an in-depth necropsy, a statement from the sea lab reads.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.