Two men robbed a Domino's delivery driver of a pizza and a drink Monday night, according to the Mobile Police Department's overnight recap.
Robbery
On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers responded to 3871 Airport Boulevard, Domino’s Pizza, in reference to a robbery that occurred at the 4000 block of Cresthaven Road.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found that the victim, a delivery person, had been robbed by two male subjects, one of whom was armed with a firearm.
The subjects stole the victim’s delivery items, which included pizza and a soft drink before fleeing the scene on foot. No one was injured.
Traffic Fatality
On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Joshua Johnson, 31 was involved in a motorcycle crash while riding westbound on New St. Francis Street.
Mr. Johnson lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway striking the curb. As a result of the collision, Mr. Johnson sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
