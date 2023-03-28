Following a passionate debate over the effectiveness of the area’s mental health care system, the Mobile City Council, at its regular meeting Tuesday, approved an application to continue partnering behavioral health professionals with police officers on certain emergency calls.
If awarded, the $550,000 grant would cover the cost of two additional AltaPointe Health System clinicians to provide co-response services for Mobile Police Department officers when a call involves possible mental illness. Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste added that the grant would cover tablet computers to allow clinicians who are unable to make certain calls to be contacted and given data on the scene.
The grant would bolster an already existing program and would double the number of mental health clinicians on call, Battiste said.
The agenda item passed by a five-to-one vote. District 6 Councilman Scott Jones voted against the measure, while Council Vice President Gina Gregory abstained.
The approval came after a raucous debate on the subject during the council’s pre-conference meeting on Tuesday. Jones requested more information on the program, specifically asking Battiste about its effectiveness “on the street.”
“Are we really going to see an impact on the street?” Jones asked. “I’m hearing both good and bad things from officers.”
In the same set of comments, Jones again brought up a $7 million lawsuit verdict against AltaPointe over sexual abuse allegations at BayPointe hospital in Mobile involving two patients.
“I have a huge issue because I hear about abuse cases over and over again from AltaPointe,” Jones said. “That’s factual. That’s not Scott Jones make-believe.”
During the heated debate, Gregory — who was filling in for Council President C.J. Small for the pre-meeting — told Jones to stay on topic.
“This is on topic,” Jones said.
District 5 Councilman Joel Daves suggested the body vote on the item instead of delaying it because Jones “is determined to vote against it no matter what.”
“That’s not what I said,” Jones said. “I said I wanted some more information.”
Battiste warned the council against voting against the item, telling Jones and others it would be doing a “disservice to the community” to discontinue the practice.
AltaPointe has also agreed to pay the local match portion of the grant application, which is set to not exceed $283,334, according to a letter from the health system to the city.
Jones put AltaPointe in the crosshairs later in the pre-conference meeting when an item was discussed asking the council to concur on the appointment of Mary Stewart Nelson to the AltaPointe board.
Instead of appointing Nelson on a recommendation from the AltaPointe board, Jones suggested the council name Shandra Brown Stewart to one of the three seats on the board it has appointing authority over.
During the regular meeting, councilors delayed the vote on the Nelson appointment, but it doesn’t appear the body will be able to legally appoint Stewart to the board. Stewart currently serves as the executive director of Lifelines Counseling Services and as such, she is barred from serving on the AltaPointe board, according to the state law used to set up the board itself.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
