Whether it’s peace out to plastic, sayonara styrofoam or hasta la vista to litter, Mobile Baykeeper and the Downtown Mobile Alliance are working with local businesses to reduce items that end up in area waterways.
The latest initiative by the two groups called “Peace Out Plastic: Making Mobile Drastically Less Plasticky” aims at reducing the amount of single-use plastic used by downtown businesses. Carol Hunter, spokeswoman for Downtown Mobile Alliance, said the need for the program sprung from a realization they had years ago after Business Improvement District crews swept up downtown.
“Single-use plastic was the biggest source of litter,” she said. “We would pick up most of it, but some of it ends up in our rivers, the bay and the Gulf [of Mexico].”
So, in 2019, the alliance’s board voted to make an effort to reduce the amount of single-use plastic downtown as part of a five-year management plan. This came around the same time Mobile Baykeeper was awarded a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant to encourage businesses to reduce plastic waste. The two-year grant was given a one-year extension through most of 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We developed a goal to get 18 downtown businesses to reduce their use of single-use plastic,” Hunter said.
Although the money for the grant has run out, Baykeeper Grants Coordinator Marianne Michallet Gordon said the initiative was designed to be sustainable. While the funding was available, Baykeeper was able to use the grant to remove nearly 1,000 pounds of plastic, installed five gamified trash cans around the city, sponsored three public art sculptures, organized two cleanups, added three marine debris interceptors, reached over 50,000 people through public relations and organized a workshop to educate about plastics.
Getting downtown businesses, especially restaurants, to buy into the initiative during the pandemic was a challenge, Hunter said, as many were “struggling to keep the lights on.” However, a number of business owners agreed to make the changes to help reduce the use of plastic if the Downtown Mobile Alliance would commit to trying to turn the initiative into a movement.
Despite the difficulty, 14 downtown businesses support the movement, including: Chuck’s Fish, El Papi, Five, Dropout Bakery, Tom Loper Law office, JPAR Gulf Coast, Roosters, Nova Espresso, Downtown Mobile Alliance, Coastal Makers, Braided River, Noble South, Fuse Factory and Alabama Contemporary Art Center.
DMA has done its part to help the movement by switching its to-go cups to paper and putting the “Peace Out Plastic” logo on them for future use.
Frankie Little, owner of Roosters Latin American Food downtown, said he has worked since the restaurant was founded to reduce its use of plastic. To that end, he said Rooster doesn’t use styrofoam containers and the eatery’s cups are made from corn syrup. He also also trained servers not to give plastic straws out unless requested by customers.
“It drives me crazy when I go to restaurants and they just throw straws at you,” he said. “As a business owner, it’s a waste of money too.”
The restaurant also shies away from giving out plastic cutlery with to-go orders and uses paper bags with larger to-go orders.
“The reason I started this from day one is I think everyone should do it,” Little said of reducing the use of plastic. “It just makes sense for everyone to do their best.”
Justo Longer, sales director at Braided River Brewing Company, said the brewery has changed up how it delivers kegs to vendors to help reduce its use of plastic. Instead of using traditional shrink wrap, he said, the beermaker uses cardboard to package kegs.
“We took our name from the second most biodiverse ecosystem in the U.S.; we want to try to do our part to protect it,” he said.
In addition to the cardboard on the kegs, Braided River’s to-go cups are made of corn syrup and agave.
Fuse Project has also helped out by removing single-use plastic from its co-working space called the Fuse Factory, Director of Development Mary Frances Clarke said.
The space only uses true cutlery, real plates and real cups in its offices. They use a dishwasher instead of throwing away plastic silverware. They use filtered water from a refrigerator, instead of relying on bottles and have an office-wide recycling program complete with its own blue bin.
“Making these kinds of changes helps the environment,” Clarke said.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
