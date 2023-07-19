Peace Out Plastic
Downtown Mobile Alliance

Downtown Mobile Alliance, in partnership with Mobile Baykeeper, launched a campaign to team up with local businesses to reduce their usage of single-use plastic materials before the pandemic and is picking it back up.

The Peace Out, Plastic initiative is aimed at making the city of Mobile “drastically less plasticky”

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.