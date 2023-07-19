Downtown Mobile Alliance, in partnership with Mobile Baykeeper, launched a campaign to team up with local businesses to reduce their usage of single-use plastic materials before the pandemic and is picking it back up.
The Peace Out, Plastic initiative is aimed at making the city of Mobile “drastically less plasticky”
According to Downtown Mobile Alliance’s (DMA) Carol Hunter, the original goal of the initiative was to have 18 companies pledge to follow the initiative by making the switch to more sustainable alternatives like paper products. As it officially rolls out, Hunter said 20 businesses are officially signed on for the campaign.
Hunter said when the campaign was first discussed as part of DMA’s five-year management plan in 2019, she and her team made an effort to categorize the trash found throughout downtown Mobile. She said the most common items littering sidewalks were plastic cups, bottles, bottle caps and other plastic materials.
“One of our primary roles is to keep the sidewalks clean,” Hunter said. “We see more than a lot of other entities how much plastic is just thrown out into the streets.”
Despite being planned for 2019, Carol said due to the pandemic, it was forced to take a backseat as businesses were simply too busy trying to keep their doors open. She said to-go orders became the primary way a lot of restaurants stayed open, and as plastic containers are prevalent with such orders, the ability to participate in the campaign became difficult.
Coming out of the pandemic, Hunter said the initiative was back on the table and DMA and Mobile Baykeeper went back to work on recruiting businesses.
“It’s a little step,” Hunter said. “All we can do is try to make changes in our little downtown, but in this one square mile, there are a lot of restaurants and businesses so if we can make a difference here, it makes a bigger difference overall.”
Hunter said there is an increasing amount of plastic thrown out, which gets washed into storm drains and eventually makes its way into creeks, rivers and Mobile Bay.
“It’s an environmental nightmare,” Hunter said. “Not only is it unsightly, but it harms the marine life and it’s breaking down the microplastics, which we’re understanding more and more the impact not just on the environment, but human beings as well.”
One business at the forefront of the campaign is Braided River Brewing Company. Owner David Nelson said his passion for caring about the environment runs deep and is even reflected in Braided River’s name, which is named for the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.
“We have a big connection with our local outdoors,” Nelson said. “From the beginning, we’ve wanted to make sure we’re doing our part to take care of the environment around us and support the groups and people that are also doing so.”
Nelson said two aspects of his business are seeing the largest changes — the taproom and distribution. Cutting out rubber bands and the plastic wrap used to hold shipments together, along with the implementation of paper to-go cups, are just some of the ways Nelson and his staff are working to do their part.
“With a business like ours, being mindful of the plastic going in and out can have a really big impact,” Nelson said.
