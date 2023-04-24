The single-screen staple of downtown Mobile that many argue was part of the area’s rejuvenation will not show another picture, and this time it appears to be for good.
Crescent Theater owner Max Morey said he was in the process of moving the equipment out of the building with plans to sell it.
“I am cleaning it out,” he said in a phone interview. “I’m going to be trying to sell the content online later this week or maybe next.”
The theater opened almost 15 years ago, in 2008, and helped bring about a vibrancy to downtown that hadn’t been there in years.
“We filled a void,” Morey said. “Thirty restaurants have opened downtown since we opened. Other than bars and restaurants, the Saenger and the Exploreum, of course, we were the only entertainment venue downtown for a long time. Seven days a week, two shows a day, that’s what we were.”
John Switzer, the building’s owner, said he didn’t want the theater to close and had helped Morey try to keep it open as long as possible, but after more than six months without a rent payment, it was time to move on.
“The rent increased from $3,000 per month to $5,000 per month on August 31 [2022],” Switzer said. “The last rent payment I received was for the month of August. They never paid the higher rent.”
Switzer had been looking to sell the building and was willing to make a deal that would keep the beloved theater on the bottom floor. However, a deal never materialized, despite several attempts. The owner eventually sold the top floor to an attorney.
Local attorney Buzz Jordan was one of several interested parties looking to buy the building and keep the Crescent open. However, he admitted, the theater needed a new air conditioner and possibly a new digital projector and he had to reject a counteroffer from Switzer.
Switzer also rejected Jordan’s offer to lease it to him for six months while he got eight investors together, the attorney said.
“I was even offering to buy out the investments if people weren’t happy after a few years,” Jordan said. “I had serious investors lined up.”
Switzer, Jordan and another potential investor went back and forth on offers, but could never come to an agreement, Switzer said.
The theater has closed temporarily before and fundraisers have been used in the past to keep the doors open. Morey called the money needed to keep the theater open a “pittance.”
“It’s such a tragedy,” he said. “If anyone wants the theater, it’s free. Just give us jobs, anything to make it work. All thriving metropolises all over the country have a downtown movie theater. We’re losing ours when we shouldn’t be.”
Jordan credited the Crescent with bringing life back to downtown. The downtown area is still thriving, he said.
“I thought the Crescent was a big part of that,” Jordan said. “I thought it was an invaluable place for downtown.”
As Jordan pointed out, the closure leaves downtown and Midtown without a cinema option. Baldwin County, he added, now has more theaters than its larger counterpart to the east.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) regulates the sale of liquor at the retail and wholesale level. As Lagniappe reported this week, the board cannot own property and rents its facilities through private landlords. Some people say the state should stay in the alcohol business because it enforces consumption laws and contributes funds to many statewide programs, while others say the state should withdraw and focus on wholesale alcohol sales. How should Alabama go forward?
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.