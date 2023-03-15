Dusty, clandestine tombs, skeletons from the Bronze Age and even graves belonging to alleged vampires. While it may sound like the plot in the latest installment of the “Tomb Raider” series, one local educator and scientist at the University of South Alabama (USA) is using all of those items while playing a vital role in helping find answers to millennia-old questions about how previous generations of humans lived, migrated and died.
Dr. Lesley Gregoricka is a professor of anthropology who, on most days, can be found in a classroom teaching the next generation of archaeologists and scientists.
But when she’s not educating USA students, she’s either leading teams or a part of groups excavating graves located across the world untouched by humans for hundreds, sometimes thousands of years.
From Michigan, to Alabama and beyond
Gregoricka knew what field she wanted to pursue a career in from a very early age.
As a little girl growing up in the small town of Owosso, Michigan, Gregoricka recalled studying anthropology as a child, which eventually led her to expand her horizons into different areas of interest, such as Egyptology.
“Like a lot of kids, I was introduced to it through adjacent fields like Egyptology, which I was really interested in,” Gregoricka said. “I was always fascinated by things like mummies and the human remains and what they could tell us about life in Ancient Egypt. So that had always kind of drawn me in.”
That curiosity led her to attending the University of Notre Dame and later, Ohio State University where she received her Ph.D. in biological anthropology.
Gregoricka now specializes in bioarchaeology, which is the study of ancient human skeletal remains.
Because of the exclusivity of her field, there weren’t many university positions available once she graduated. After applying to all of them, she eventually settled on USA.
While she did have a few options to choose from, and making the cultural leap from the Midwest to the Deep South was something to be considered, Gregoricka knew she wanted to go somewhere that allowed her to pursue the things she wanted to research.
“The flexibility they offered to do the kind of research I wanted to do, to teach the classes I wanted to teach was very enticing,” Gregoricka said. “Because at many places, you don’t get that flexibility; they’re telling you what they want. And here, they were very generous and allowed me to kind of choose my path and let me go in the directions I was most excited about.”
Instead of taking a break between the fall and spring semesters, Gregoricka elects to spend her winters in places like Oman, Poland and most recently the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
To date, most of Gregoricka’s work has been in Oman where she co-directed a project for almost seven years, examining monumental tombs in an attempt to learn more about ancient mortuary practices and how they changed over time.
By gathering information from bones and other things located inside the graves, Gregoricka and her team were able to not only answer their own questions about mortuary practices, but were also able to get a glimpse into how people interacted with their landscapes and how things shifted from century to century based on ancient burials.
“One of the ties we were trying to make and the arguments we were making is that we could take what we were learning about changing ways people treated the dead and we could tie that directly to how living people were actually changing in terms of their own ways of socially organizing themselves to how the communities were changing over time,” Gregoricka said. “And a lot of this could be reflected in how they were burying their dead.”
In the UAE continuing her research on mortuary practices, Gregoricka’s co-directed team analyzed Umanar — meaning “mother of fire” in Arabic — tombs, which are above-ground tombs holding hundreds of people.
Bringing back two large, early Bronze Age skeletal collections consisting of hundreds of individuals each, analysis of the skeletons taken from the site, as well as the tombs, have helped scientists understand how communities transitioned over centuries from being sedentary to more mobile. The work also revealed the emergence of social hierarchies as well as an increase in social complexity within the communities.
Based on the remains found in the tombs in the UAE, Gregoricka and her team were able to paint a picture of what life and death were like almost 5,000 years ago.
“The way people were processing the dead in these tombs is absolutely fascinating,” Gregoricka said. “In one tomb it looks as if they’re inserting these individuals into this bottom area waiting for them to decompose, taking them back out, cremating them and putting them on a second level. So there’s a whole process that was probably occurring over a lengthy period of time where they were processing and working with their relatives and their neighbors.”
“These lengthy mortuary rituals are one of the things we’re certainly interested in taking apart and seeing what the meaning behind this was and why people were behaving this way. Really trying to see what it can tell us about life in the Bronze Age,” Gregoricka added.
According to Gregoricka, most of her work in the Middle East involves prehistoric sites where there are no written records to lend a helping hand in understanding what was going through the minds of people performing the burial procedures.
While records may not exist, Gregoricka said the key to dissecting ancient cultures and understanding their ways of life could lie with the skeletons in the tombs.
“We’ve been asking similar questions about these mortuary practices and asking these questions can tell us about the living and the way we treat the dead,” Gregoricka said. “The skeletons, we rely on those to tell these stories. And they hold so much information so we’re able to give a voice to these people where we don’t have written records to tell their stories.”
Mythical skeletons and helping out locally
Spending most of your free time in such exotic, historic locations, you’re bound to come home with a few interesting stories and experiences.
And while Gregoricka has a plethora of stories to choose from, the one she is most known for worldwide among fellow archaeologists involves a potential mythological creature.
“The vampire is what catches people’s attention the most,” Gregoricka said. “And when I published that, it certainly got worldwide attention, which is exciting for our research and for the [burial] site.”
The “vampire” find Gregoricka is referring to came about on an expedition a little bit outside of her typical area of excavating.
Deviating from the tombs in the Middle East, Gregoricka was invited to join a project in the small town of Drawsko in northwestern Poland on a local farm. The purpose of the expedition was to examine a 17th-century, post-medieval cemetery where thousands of burials were believed to have taken place.
Several summers went by with most of the tombs turning out to be typical burial sites. But eventually, a handful of graves discovered were a bit abnormal, even for an experienced archaeologist.
Multiple burials the team found were labeled as “deviant burials,” which included multiple apotropaics or artifacts meant to prevent evil. Those items included medals of saints, crosses and coins placed in the teeth of the dead.
After examining the graves in detail, Gregoricka said they were able to come to the conclusion the graves belonged to those believed to have the ability to become vampires after death.
One of the clues her team focused on involved an iron sickle placed above the deceased’s neck. The belief was after the person died, and in the event they indeed resurrected as a vampire, the sickles would sever their head, rendering them incapable of attacking the living.
Other tombs were found to have similar setups with sickles above the abdomen, serving the same purpose.
Unlike the graves she’s accustomed to working with in Arabia where records don’t exist, the 17th-century cemeteries in Poland held written records, which helped guide Gregoricka and her team to reaching the conclusion the graves were vampirical in nature.
“This is a post-medieval site where we do have written records and we have this rich Slavic tradition where there was a belief in vampires,” Gregoricka said. “So we were able to tie this folklore with these deviant burials with these apotropaic rituals and the result was some really exciting research that came out of it.”
Gregoricka was initially called to the site in Poland because of her expertise in another area, biogeochemistry, which is a relatively new field in the science world focusing on reactions and changes to the natural environment through chemistry and biology.
With this specialty, Gregoricka is able to take small bone fragments and collect a mountain of data. She can also examine teeth, and using a very detailed scientific process, can tell what foods the person ate, where they were originally from and how their location changed over time.
“I can look at three different teeth that formed at three different periods of time and track where that person moved,” Gregoricka said. “I can track migration patterns over time to see how people are moving across these landscapes.”
Before any samples can be examined, Gregoricka has to prepare them by isolating a specific area of bone. She then must wait on labs across the country with proper equipment to become available. Depending on what she’s inspecting, she typically travels to labs with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill or returns to her roots at Notre Dame.
With her wide-range of specialties, Gregoricka’s services and expertise aren’t only utilized overseas. From time to time, local police departments will call her if bones are found and are in need of identification.
“I’ll come out and make an identification and they’ll just be animal bones, which are my favorite kind of case because it means it’s not a person,” Gregoricka said.
But on the grim occasion the bones happen to be human, Gregoricka will perform what’s called a forensic recovery, which includes analyzing bones and tissue with the hopes of leading law enforcement in the right direction.
“We’re recovering evidence,” Gregoricka said. “Making sure we are identifying any associated evidence, recovering all biological tissue associated with that person that can tell us who that individual was and how they died. Ultimately, we hope it will lead to the positive identification of this person.”
With an overwhelming amount of noteworthy achievements in her field already — and more certainly on the horizon — Gregoricka thinks back to when she was a little girl reading books on Egypt and mummies and where that curiosity she displayed as a child led her.
According to her, she’s never second guessed herself as to whether or not she made the right choice in choosing her career.
“It means a lot to me,” Gregoricka said. “It’s such a joy to come to work every day and do something different every day and just be surprised by the new things I discover every time I examine human skeletons for what they can tell us and I feel very grateful and fortunate to have a career like this.”
With a classroom of shelves and drawers filled with skulls and bone fragments used for teaching purposes, Gregoricka is using her own experiences to potentially inspire the next “Dr. Bones.”
“It’s really just amazing to be able to teach students and pass that on and teach the next generation of archaeologists and scientists,” Gregoricka said. “And even if they don’t go into those fields, I’m able to teach them about what good science is and about critical thinking and how to evaluate what they see on the news when they hear stories because they know the foundation of what good science is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.