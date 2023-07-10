Ben Crump

Civil Rights Attorneys John L. Burris (left) and Ben Crump. | Photos via bncllaw.com and facebook.com/attorneycrump

Nationally recognized civil rights attorneys have joined the legal team for the family of a Mobile County man who died after being tased twice by Mobile Police officers July 2. Those attorneys weighed in on the case Monday morning, offering sharp criticism of police leadership and accusing them of misrepresenting the incident.

A Monday morning announcement stated a “legal dream team” for the family of 36-year-old Jawan Dallas was being formed with the addition of Civil Rights attorneys Ben Crump, John L. Burris, S. Lee Merrit, and Civil Rights leader Bishop William Barber.

Jawan Dallas press conference Harry Daniels

Atlanta-based attorney Harry Daniels speaks at a Thursday morning press conference about the death of Jawan Dallas on Sunday. Behind him are Dallas' family and friends, and Robert Clopton, the president of the Mobile chapter of the NAACP.

