Nationally recognized civil rights attorneys have joined the legal team for the family of a Mobile County man who died after being tased twice by Mobile Police officers July 2. Those attorneys weighed in on the case Monday morning, offering sharp criticism of police leadership and accusing them of misrepresenting the incident.
A Monday morning announcement stated a “legal dream team” for the family of 36-year-old Jawan Dallas was being formed with the addition of Civil Rights attorneys Ben Crump, John L. Burris, S. Lee Merrit, and Civil Rights leader Bishop William Barber.
Dallas’ surviving family is already represented by Atlanta-based attorneys Harry Daniels and Roderick Van Daniel, who announced last week they were seeking “answers” for why the unarmed man was killed during an altercation with police. They alleged racial profiling initiated the encounter.
Dallas died at a local hospital on Sunday, July 2, following a physical encounter with MPD officers, where he reportedly was tased twice. A “death investigation” was announced on July 4.
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine acknowledged during a press conference last Friday that an initial review of body camera footage shows Dallas refusing to provide an ID, briefly attempting to flee, being struck by officers while resisting arrest and then being stunned twice.
The officers involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave as the agency is conducting an investigation. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the results of that investigation will be delivered to a grand jury. The FBI has stepped in to provide oversight of the racial profiling allegations.
According to Prine, Dallas was approached while he sat in his vehicle after officers responded to an active burglary call at the Planation Mobile Home Park on Carol Plantation Road. He said Dallas matched a description of a suspect and officers were correct in investigating.
Mobile City Attorney Ricardo Woods said MPD will not be releasing the body camera footage of the incident. Prine shared transcripts of 911 calls with the media last week.
Crump criticized MPD and Prine in a statement Monday, saying the decision not to release the body camera footage indicates officers were likely engaged in questionable conduct.
“If this were a hit and run or a convenience store robbery, the Mobile Police would release all the surveillance video they had in a heartbeat to try and identify the suspect,” Crump said. “This is an issue of transparency and accountability. It’s only when the police engage in questionable conduct do they refuse to release the video. This underscores our demand for transparency because America needs to see why this young Black man is dead.”
Crump’s practice is most recognized for representing the families involved in high-profile civil rights cases in the past decade, including Tyre Nichols, Trayvon Martin, Micahel Brown, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
Burris said multiple eyewitness accounts indicate Dallas was an “innocent bystander” and criticized Prine for what he said were contradictions.
“At the end of the day, you have multiple eyewitnesses saying Dallas was an innocent bystander and a police chief that contradicts himself time and time again,” Burris said. “If that alone doesn’t set off alarms, then something’s wrong.”
Based out of Oakland, Burris specializes in litigating matters of police misconduct and has represented civil rights cases that have gone on to change policies on K-9 use, lethal force, hog tying and pepper spray. He is most recognized for representing Rodney King in his 1993 police brutality case against the Los Angeles Police Department and the 2003 case against a California law enforcement group known as the “Oakland Riders.”
Merrit is an attorney from Texas and also represented the families of Arbery, Floyd and Taylor. He previously represented Deandre Harris, who was beaten in a parking garage by six men following a 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Bishop Barber accused MPD of “manufacturing” a narrative about the case and criticized the agency for waiting two days, until July 4, to release a notice of the incident “when no one was watching.”
“The Mobile Police Department has done everything in its power to hide the simple truth that their officers tased an innocent bystander to death,” Barber said.
Following Prine’s presser, Dallas’ legal team pushed back on the chief's attempts to “quell misinformation” about the case and said information supports their case that Dallas was wrongfully killed.
“Chief Prine clearly confirmed that Mr. Dallas was not suspected of committing burglary and was only targeted because he was in the general area,” Daniels wrote in a statement.
According to Attorney Henry Daniels, the 911 transcripts, at best, establish a report of third-degree trespassing, which is a Class C misdemeanor, or an offense punishable by 30 days in jail under Alabama Law.
Despite this, Daniel’s accused Prine of continuing to frame the case as a burglary or potential home invasion. He also stated the facts of the case do not support that Dallas was required to provide his ID, per Alabama Law.
“Chief Prine took great pains to argue that all of this happened because Mr. Dallas refused to give the responding officers his ID,” Daniels stated. “That is particularly disturbing because according to (Alabama Law) Mr. Dallas was not required to give officers his ID. In fact, trying to force someone to do so is grossly negligent and directly violates the law. I would hope, as chief of police, Prine would know that. But I also hope he and his officers would know the difference between burglary and trespassing.”
Daniels is most recently recognized for representing Pastor Michael Jennings, the Childersburg pastor who was arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers in May 2022, and Marvin Long, the 53-year-old Sheffield man assaulted by Alabama police officers and a police dog while he cried for help in front of his home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.