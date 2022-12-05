Franklin, Jh'Iasiah

One person was killed and three were injured early Sunday morning after a pursuit with police on University Boulevard. The driver has been arrested and is now facing two felony charges.

According to information released by the Mobile Police Department, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 4, around 3 a.m. for not having a license plate. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Prichard resident Jh’Isaiah DeCarl Franklin, attempted to elude law enforcement, leading police on a chase down University Boulevard between Old Shell Road and Bear Fork Road, where the chase was called off.

