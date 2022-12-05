One person was killed and three were injured early Sunday morning after a pursuit with police on University Boulevard. The driver has been arrested and is now facing two felony charges.
According to information released by the Mobile Police Department, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 4, around 3 a.m. for not having a license plate. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Prichard resident Jh’Isaiah DeCarl Franklin, attempted to elude law enforcement, leading police on a chase down University Boulevard between Old Shell Road and Bear Fork Road, where the chase was called off.
Franklin reportedly continued to drive northbound, continuing onto Highpoint Boulevard and into the Prichard Police Department’s jurisdiction, when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle overturned and struck a tree just north of Bear Fork Road.
All four passengers in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with injuries. Franklin and the front seat passenger, Jaylin Alexander, 18, were removed from the overturned vehicle. Both rear passengers, Charity Mills, 21, and Kailyn Draine, 19, were ejected from the vehicle during the wreck.
Draine succumbed to her injuries, according to the report. The other three passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Mobile Metro Jail inmate portal, Franklin is being charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement resulting in death and homicide by vehicle. Both charges are Class C felonies. No arrest records were found for Alexander or Mills. Mobile police said it is continuing to investigate the incident.
