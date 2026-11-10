Driver hospitalized after police chase BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 10, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A police chase through Mobile Monday morning ended with one person in the hospital, the Mobile Police Department reported.Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at about 10:09 a.m. Monday between St. Stephens Road and Pleasant Avenue, according to a Tuesday morning media advisory. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%96 5C:G6C C67FD65 E@ DE@A[ =625:?8 @77:46CD @? 2 D9@CE AFCDF:E[ H9:49 H2D E6C>:?2E65 27E6C E96 @77:46CD =@DE D:89E @7 E96 G69:4=6] ~77:46CD @3D6CG65 E96 G69:4=6 E@ 92G6 HC64<65 :? E96 2C62 @7 $E2?E@? #@25 2?5 (] !C:492C5 pG6?F6 2 D9@CE E:>6 =2E6C[” |!s D2:5] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 5C:G6C[ H9@> |!s 92D ?@E :56?E:7:65[ H2D E2<6? E@ 2 =@42= 9@DA:E2= “H:E9 D6C:@FD :?;FC:6D]” |!s DE2E65 E96 :?4:56?E :D DE:== F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Law Enforcement Agencies Of The District Of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department Of The District Of Columbia Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Trial begins for murder of Mama Tot’s son Judge scuttles attempt to stop sinking ship Emergency resets trial in Mama Tot son’s murder Man dies by suicide during traffic stop Election Night 2026: Alabama, Mobile and Baldwin live results Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
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