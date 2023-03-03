The driver of a car Jonathan Nakhla’s defense attorneys say cut him off and caused the crash that killed Samantha Thomas testified in court Friday after questions of a mistrial paused the proceedings until Monday.
Nakhla’s defense team says Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich did not give them video evidence showing driver Christopher Davis at the Comfort Inn Hotel after the crash, according to what evidence rules require.
“We have never seen a picture of Chris Davis before today,” attorney Dennis Knizley said. “We had no idea that was the person in the car until we saw a picture of him in opening statements on Wednesday.”
Judge Ben Brooks said the purpose of the hearing taking place without members of the jury was for him to learn what the defense knew and when they knew it.
Davis took the stand and told Knizley he, his fiancee and child drove to the hotel to meet up with Harry Matthews, his brother-in-law, and some other friends he said he did not remember.
On the way to the hotel, Davis said he saw a pair of headlights about 400 yards away from him. He said he turned on his blinker and entered the parking lot. The crash at the center of the reckless murder trial happened after that, he said.
“When I turned into the parking lot of the Comfort Inn Hotel, I pulled to the rear end and parked the car, and went to see the accident,” Davis said.
A few minutes passed before he returned to the hotel from the scene, he said.
Davis told Knizley he returned to tell his friends “bye” and left. He told Rich that he had not talked about the case with her before this week.
Three other witnesses testified about what Davis did the night of the wreck: Mobile Police Detective McCullough, former MPD officer Alfred Davis and Matthews.
McCullough told Knizley he tracked down the hotel video footage and people who were with Davis that night . He said Davis, his fiancee and his child were visiting Matthews that night.
McCullough disagreed when Knizley said Davis collided with Nakhla’s car.
Knizley asked if McCullough remembered submitting the hotel’s video evidence to the District Attorney’s Office.
“To the best of my knowledge, I provided all evidence,” he answered.
Attorney Richard Jaffe questioned Alfred Davis, the younger Davis’ uncle, about the role he played in his nephew writing a witness statement to the police.
The uncle said he discouraged his nephew from giving a verbal statement.
“I advised him that anything he says to police needs to be made in writing,” he said.
Jaffe pointed out the statement gave no details about speed, when he turned into the hotel parking lot, whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs nor about what he did at the hotel.
“He did not witness an accident,” the uncle said. “He made a left turn into the parking lot of the motel which was his destination. He did not witness a fatality.”
Matthews told Knizley he got the hotel rooms to hang out with friends from out of town, and invited Davis to join.
He added he had not talked to Rich before this week.
Brooks gave both sides the weekend to develop their theories for or against the defense’s mistrial motion ahead of arguments Monday morning.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.
