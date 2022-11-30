A Mobile County commissioner is proposing a new public safety division that would designate law enforcement officers specifically to police its county parklands and amenities.
District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt floated the idea before the close of the commission’s Monday meeting, saying he wanted to loop his colleagues into the discussion so they would not be blindsided. Dueitt said he’s been discussing the idea with Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran and Sheriff-elect Paul Burch for about a year.
“I just want the citizens of Mobile County who visit our parks and those who visit from other places to have a fun and safe experience,” he said.
The agency would require the addition of six full-time, certified law enforcement officers, one supervisor and one sergeant. Dueitt said the employees would be added to the sheriff’s department’s staff roster, but the commission would be required to supplement the sheriff’s department’s budget for salaries. He did not have an exact cost yet, as the idea is still in its infancy.
The County Commission is currently in a multiyear, $40 million parks improvement initiative, which features extensive overhauls that have closed many facilities over the past year.
According to Dueitt, one reason the county needs the additional enforcement is the county’s parks initiative includes three significant projects to add more RV pads to Escatawpa Hollow Park & Campground in Wilmer, Chickasabogue Park in Eight Mile and Mobile County River Delta Marina & Campground in Creola. When complete, he said, the county will have roughly 100 RV pads to manage in addition to many campsites.
There are currently security personnel hired to oversee the county’s parklands. Dueitt said these employees are not equipped to handle some of the new challenges likely to emerge when the county’s parks are fully opened.
“[Security] is equipped to handle certain situations, but you really don’t want them approaching someone who is suspected of criminal activity or something illegal,” he said.
Dueitt said park officers could be dispatched to calls and conduct regular patrols.
Mobile County Director of Environmental Services Tina Sanchez said she has discussed the need for additional security within the county’s parks system with Dueitt and she’s glad to see the conversation continuing.
Both Mobile County Commission Chairwoman Connie Hudson and District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said they believe additional security at county parks is important. Hudson said the county’s expansion projects are expected to significantly increase the public’s use of parklands.
Hudson said Mobile’s parks are spread out significantly through the county and it may be a challenge for park officers to travel between them in a timely fashion.
“I’m more concerned with having people on-site who could handle things immediately,” Hudson said.
Dueitt said park security will continue to supply this support and park deputies would be an addition.
Ludgood suggested the commission review how other large Alabama counties have handled park security.
