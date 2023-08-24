A local agency focused on serving the poor and homeless in the Crichton community will celebrate a significant milestone in their quest to help those that need it.
The Dumas Wesley Community Center will commemorate its 120th anniversary with a celebration on Friday, Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will include music, a silent auction, Dew Drop hotdogs and Cammie’s Old Dutch ice cream and proceeds from the celebration will benefit the center.
“The 120th anniversary celebration gives us the opportunity to broaden Dumas Wesley’s exposure in our community,” Dumas Wesley Board President Bradley Forester said in a statement. “A hand-up versus a hand-out philosophy has created lasting success among those who are served. We are hopeful for broad participation in the fundraiser that will help assure the continuation of our programs that enhance and change lives.”
Founded in 1903 by women with the United Methodist Church in Mobile, the agency's initial focus was providing childcare to disadvantaged families working in the cotton mills in the Crichton area.
Today, the center provides a wide range of programs and human services, including an after-school achievement program, summer youth recreation programs, a food pantry and a meal delivery service for homebound senior citizens.
The center also recently expanded its reach by launching a Baldwin Family Village transitional housing program for homeless women and children.
