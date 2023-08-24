120th Anniversary Flyer

A local agency focused on serving the poor and homeless in the Crichton community will celebrate a significant milestone in their quest to help those that need it.

The Dumas Wesley Community Center will commemorate its 120th anniversary with a celebration on Friday, Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will include music, a silent auction, Dew Drop hotdogs and Cammie’s Old Dutch ice cream and proceeds from the celebration will benefit the center.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.